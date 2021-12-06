Coming off an embarrassing road trip against Liberty, Missouri men's basketball has an opportunity to build some confidence before taking on eighth-ranked Kansas on Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse.
And confidence is something that the Tigers desperately need.
In the first edition of the NET rankings this season, MU came in at 278th. The low rank not only puts the Tigers in last for the Southeastern Conference, but last among all Power Five teams.
Although the Panthers did beat MU the last time they came to Columbia in 2016, EIU (2-7) looks beatable this time around.
On the heels of a five-point victory against Division III opponent North Park, Eastern Illinois still ranks amongst the worst in Division I. KenPom ranks EIU at 347th out of 358 teams.
In coach Marty Simmons' first season with the Panthers, he relies heavily on junior guard Kejuan Clements to carry the load. Despite being 6-foot-2, Clements leads his team with 5.6 rebounds per game.
While the offense runs through Clements, a combination of the team's heavy reliance on him and the Chicago native's inconsistency have sank Eastern Illinois. Clements averages 8.9 points on 39% shooting but only shoots 59% at the free-throw line. Look for MU to foul Clements intentionally should it need to.
The Tigers (4-4) and EIU have shared two common opponents this season in Northern Illinois and Central Michigan. While MU beat both teams, the Panthers lost on a buzzer-beater against CMU and a 55-45 loss to the Huskies.
Similarly to Missouri, the offense is what plagues Eastern Illinois. Averaging 59.7 points and 17.1 turnovers, the Panthers should be an easy target for coach Cuonzo Martin's defense.
Again, sounding very similar to the Tigers, offensive scoring droughts are frequent and costly for EIU. In a blowout loss to Eastern Kentucky, the Panthers allowed a 17-0 run to start the second half and ultimately put the game away. Against NIU, they suffered two scoring droughts lasting more than seven minutes each.
As Missouri struggles to score and shoot effectively, Tuesday night's matchup is a perfect opportunity to get easy baskets and build confidence for the team. Factoring in the turnover-heavy opposition, the Tigers should get steals and blocks that will result in layups and fast-break shots.