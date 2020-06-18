Ed Chang brings talent, charisma and mystery to Missouri basketball

Meeting Ed Chang for the first time, there is plenty to leave a lasting impression.
Maybe it’s his 6-foot-8 frame filled out with the kind of muscle that easily identifies him as a top tier athlete.
Maybe it’s how personable he is.
Or maybe it’s the quiet confidence you sense while talking to him but don’t really see until he is on the basketball court, where he effortlessly rises up and drills a 3-pointer from 25 feet with an opponent in his face.
Whatever it is, Chang almost immediately makes you want to know more about him. The most recent addition to Missouri basketball — a transfer from Salt Lake Community College in Utah — has lived in three different countries and played for teams in five different states.
And despite his impressive physique and flashes of talent, his arrival in Columbia likely represents his last chance to establish himself at a competitive basketball level.
After being named the top prospect in Nebraska following his junior season in high school, Chang has had a difficult time breaking through to find success. Since those Nebraska days, he transferred three times and went through a two-year period in which he only saw 53 minutes of game time.
But he has a chance now to redeem himself with the Tigers.
The talent is there to make it happen. Or, at least, it was there. Chang is coming to Missouri as something of a mystery.
The son of a Sudanese ambassador, Chang was born in Germany in 2000. He briefly relocated to the Netherlands before moving to the U.S. in 2002 when his father was hired as a professor at the University of Nebraska-Omaha.
In Nebraska, Chang’s love for basketball developed slowly. He experimented briefly with baseball and football, and even quit basketball at one point.
“I’d say about fourth grade, I quit for a little bit. Like two years,” Chang said. “I was like 10 years old. I just put it down. I just went straight to video games.”
When he picked it back up, he still didn’t look the part of a college-bound recruit.
“I was kind of chubby in sixth and seventh grade,” Chang said. “But after seventh grade, I lost a lot of weight in the summer. Then I started to take basketball seriously after that.”
With a leaner frame and a rededicated focus, he did enough in the eighth grade to catch the eye of Dan Moore, head coach of Papillion-La Vista High School in Omaha. Moore was already somewhat familiar with Chang, whose older sister was attending Papillion at the time, and so he was more than willing to watch a few games when Chang’s eighth grade coach reached out to him.
Moore immediately recognized Chang’s raw talent and knew his physical advantages would become more enhanced as he refined his skills.
In his first year at Papillion, Chang split time between the varsity and junior varsity. One game in particular stands out as the moment Chang realized his talent could actually take him somewhere. In February of his freshman year, Chang and Papillion traveled to play North Platte. For Moore, it was a return to the program where he had coached for 19 years and set the school record for all-time wins. At halftime, Papillion trailed 25-21. But in the third quarter, behind 10 straight points from Chang off the bench, it rallied to take a 37-28 lead.
“That was like my first time actually scoring on varsity,” Chang said. “That was when it all started, and my mom and I were like, ‘I can actually do something with this.’”
That game helped Chang’s confidence, and the following summer, he started to pour his time into basketball. Prior to attending Papillion, he had never lifted a weight, and it showed.
“I mean, he was skinny as a rail,” Moore said. “It’s hard to go lift weights when you got other dudes benching 220 and you’re doing 120.”
According to Moore, Chang began to add muscle that allowed him to handle the physical matchups and give him the confidence to be more aggressive on the court. Chang joined MOKAN Elite that summer, a Kansas City-based AAU team that gave him opportunities to test himself against a level of opposition he didn’t face in Nebraska during high school games.
The next season, when he returned to Papillion, Chang had a breakout year. He helped Moore’s team win 22 games and reach the Nebraska state semifinals, averaging 16 points and nine rebounds.
By the time he was a junior, Chang had established himself as one of the premier players in Nebraska. He averaged 18 points and over seven rebounds and four blocks a game while leading Papillion to the state finals.
His best performance came in an away game against Omaha Westside. Chang exploded for 39 points on 15-for-19 shooting, including seven of 10 3-point attempts.
“He had a stretch of five or six possessions where he either made a three or dunked it,” Moore said. “If you watched that game, you were like, ‘Holy crap, this dude had a game.’ That was legit.”
Chang also started to showcase the flair that helped make him the top recruit in the state by the end of the year. He was always a willing shooter from beyond the arc, but in his junior season he ratcheted that part of his game up to a different level, pulling up for shots from several feet behind the line and making enough of them to force defenders to respect him even if he wasn’t connecting on a high percentage.
Despite Chang’s and Papillion’s successes, their season ended on a sour note. Chang sprained his ankle in the state semifinal game, which limited his participation in the final, and Papillion lost. Chang points to that moment as the low point in his life.
The injury sidelined him for much of the spring. By the time summer rolled around, though, he felt healthy enough to travel to Los Angeles to work out with a friend. While there, he reinjured his ankle, setting him back further and keeping him out of preseason workouts with Papillion.
Later that summer, back in Nebraska, things began to get murky. About a month after committing to the University of Washington, Chang’s gaze strayed from Omaha as he looked for more competitive opportunities. Despite being one of the top-ranked recruits in the state, he decided to transfer. Eventually, he settled on Garfield High School in Seattle. His reasoning is somewhat unclear — he’s reticent about this phase of his basketball life — but one factor might have been that Garfield is less than five miles from the Washington campus.
Another might be that Garfield has a rich history of producing top-level talent, including Nate Robinson, Tony Wroten Jr. and Brandon Roy. At the time, Roy had just returned to his alma mater to coach the basketball team after taking Nathan Hale High School — led by Michael Porter Jr., and his brother, Jontay Porter — to an undefeated season, the top national ranking and a victory over Garfield in the state finals.
But Chang never played a minute of basketball at Garfield. He wasn’t cleared by the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association to play after his transfer from Nebraska, and sat out his senior year.
Neither Garfield coaches nor the Washington Interscholastic Athletics Association officials responded to requests for an explanation. Chang, too, declined to elaborate on that lost season.
“There were a lot of things [going on],” he said. “It’s something I put in the past.”
After the season, which ended with Garfield winning a state title, Chang decommitted from Washington and reopened his recruitment. The University of Washington said it couldn’t comment on the issue since Chang never enrolled at the school, and Chang is similarly tight-lipped about the decision.
“There were some things that I had to figure out myself,” he said.
Regardless of what happened, Chang was left searching for a school towards the tail end of the recruitment cycle. He received several offers, including one from Missouri, and ultimately chose San Diego State.
Chang got along well with head coach Brian Dutcher there, he said, but he saw limited game time. He doesn’t believe the move to SDSU was a mistake, but it was clear at the end of the season that a change of scenery would be beneficial for him. When he entered the transfer portal, though, the initial offers were disappointing.
Kyle Taylor, the head coach at Salt Lake Community College and a former assistant at Utah State in the Mountain West, San Diego State’s conference, saw Chang’s name in the transfer portal and set out to learn more about him.
When they talked, Taylor agreed that Chang had the potential to play at a high-end program. Taylor offered him a year at SLCC to improve and regain some of the confidence he had lost.
Chang was one of eight Division I transfers to join the program that season, and Taylor knew some of those players were going to be disappointed with their roles.
Not Chang, though.
“I remember Ed coming to me in late October, and he was like, ‘Hey, coach, if you need me to come off the bench, I’m willing to do that,’” Taylor said. “For him to have that awareness, for him to be willing to sacrifice for the team, you talk about that all the time as a coach.”
Chang began the season on the bench, but eventually found opportunities to start. Before the season was cut short due to COVID-19, he averaged over eight points while helping SLCC to a 29-4 record that included an undefeated conference slate.
It had been nearly two years without meaningful game time, but Chang showed glimpses at SLCC that he is still a capable player. And through his interactions with Taylor, he re-established a dedication to doing whatever he could to help his team, even if it meant sacrificing something on his end.
When the season ended, Taylor had several conversations with Chang about where he wanted to go next and what Taylor could do to help him. Chang, who had received the offer from Missouri after he decommitted from Washington, had built a relationship with Tigers’ coach Cuonzo Martin. So, when the time came to choose his next basketball destination, he had a pretty good idea of where it was going to be.
“Don’t burn bridges, and I guess life just makes a turn for itself,” Chang said.