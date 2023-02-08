Steve Stipanovich looks to block a shot during a game in Nov. 1980 (copy)

Missouri center Steve Stipanovich (40) looks to block a shot while Lex Drum (42) and Jon Sundvold look on over guard Soo-Kyo Park (10) during a Missouri victory in November 1980.

 Ron Nichols/Missourian

Former Missouri center Steve Stipanovich was named as the Tigers' representative to the 2023 SEC Basketball Legends class, the conference announced Wednesday.

Stipanovich was one of 14 new additions to the class that will be honored at the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament on March 8-12 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

  • Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at jmlxr5@umsystem.edu

