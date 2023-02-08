Former Missouri center Steve Stipanovich was named as the Tigers' representative to the 2023 SEC Basketball Legends class, the conference announced Wednesday.
Stipanovich was one of 14 new additions to the class that will be honored at the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament on March 8-12 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
One of the most highly decorated players in program history, Stipanovich played a key role in arguably the most dominant stretch in Missouri history.
Stepping in as a freshman from De Smet Jesuit High School in St. Louis, Stipanovich led the Tigers in scoring with Curtis Berry, averaging 14.4 points per game. He also ranked second in rebounds per game with 6.4.
The Tigers went from 15-13 the previous year to 25-6 with Stipanovich to captured the Big Eight title.
Over the next three seasons and with the help of Stipanovich and Tiger greats Jon Sundvold and Ricky Frazier, MU went 75-22 and captured three consecutive Big Eight regular-season championships and the team’s first AP No. 1 ranking in 1982.
Stipanovich’s best season came during his senior year. He averaged 18.4 points and 8.8 rebounds per game while also collecting Big Eight Player of the Year honors and being named a consensus All-American. He left Missouri as the team’s all-time leading scorer and rebounder and still ranks fourth and third in those categories, respectively.
Drafted as the second overall pick in the 1983 NBA Draft, Stipanovich played five seasons with the Indiana Pacers and averaged 13.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.
Players do not need to have played in the Southeastern Conference to be named to the SEC Basketball Legends class.