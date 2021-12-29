It’s not everyday that the bench outscores the starting lineup, but in Missouri’s 83-56 loss to No. 18 Kentucky, the bench outscored the starters 34 to 22.
This strange occurrence can probably be best explained by MU men’s basketball’s unusual rotation.
The Tigers had seven players clock in 22 or more minutes against the Wildcats, but the starting point guard wasn’t one of them. Anton Brookshire only played 11 minutes, in which he added two points and one assist.
For the third straight game, MU incorporated the former high school duo of Brookshire and Trevon Brazile into the starting lineup. The pair of freshmen replaced Amari Davis and Ronnie DeGray III.
The freshmen contributed six of the starting lineup’s 22 points.
Leading scorer Kobe Brown had six points, DaJuan Gordon had eight and Javon Pickett had two.
However, the three players that played over 22 minutes coming off the bench had a lot better offensive performances. Amari Davis and Jarron Coleman tied as MU’s leading scorers against UK with 10 points each. Ronnie DeGray III had eight points.
And while bench scoring is an important factor in winning basketball games, one can argue that getting off to a good start is more important.
Five minutes and eight seconds into the game, MU trailed UK 17-6. Turnovers and sloppy offensive play put the Tigers in a hole. And it was the bench who got Missouri out of that hole.
“I think when they made that run, it startled us a little bit,” Davis said.
In the next five possessions, the trio of DeGray, Coleman and Davis went on a 12-0 run to give the Tigers a lead, even with Brown sitting out with foul trouble.
Given that the bench trio are all transfers that played heavy minutes at their previous schools, it is surprising that MU continues to pick the inexperienced freshmen to get them going to start games.
Acting head coach Cornell Mann even mentioned the need for maturity in order to be successful.
“I think the maturation process is taking place,” Mann said. “And for us to win some of these games, we’re going to have to continue to mature, maybe even faster.”
Coleman, who has struggled shooting this season, put together his best performance in Missouri’s last game against Illinois. The Ball State transfer led MU with 16 points on 7 of 9 shooting.
Acting head coach Cornell Mann challenged Coleman to repeat a good performance.
“He just told me to be comfortable and play my game,” Coleman said. “All he really wanted was effort and leadership from me.”
Coleman had three assists and had a plus-minus of 0, the best on the team, in the conference opener.
“I thought Boogie Coleman did a good job tonight,” Mann said.
If Coleman can get back to his past season’s scoring average of 13.8 points, he can become a major contributor for Missouri moving forward on the offensive side of the ball.
“We are a young team, and I feel like every game, we are growing,” Coleman said. “We’re focusing on putting together 40 minutes now.”
As MU continues its conference schedule, it will be crucial for the Tigers to not fall behind early in order to have a chance for success. Hopefully for coach Cuonzo Martin, Coleman can continue to build off the recent momentum to fill the point guard role for Missouri.
And despite coming off the bench, the trio of transfers haven’t let the decision affect their mindset and mentality. They are still hungry to get better and reverse the tide of the season.
“When coach Martin gets back, I’m real excited of what we can do in the SEC,” Davis said.
“We just got to stay the course and stay focused,” Coleman added.