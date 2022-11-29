A trip to Charles Koch Arena was never going to be easy for Missouri. But in the end, the Tigers prevailed for an 88-84 overtime win over Wichita State on Tuesday.
After being down by as much as 10 in the second half, the Tigers clawed their way back in an atmosphere that coach Dennis Gates described as “second to none.” Despite being held to 42% shooting — including 21% from behind the arc — Missouri prevailed to improve to 8-0 on the year.
Missouri is an experienced team, featuring numerous players that have played in environments such as Wichita State’s “Roundhouse.” But as a unit, the team has only played a handful of games together. Gates was impressed by the way the group adapted in the teams first road game.
“I thought our guys, our experience as we search for an identity on the road, was on display,” Gates said.
Among the veteran players are Noah Carter and D’moi Hodge, who led the Tigers in scoring with 20 and 19 points, respectively.
As a team, Missouri forced 20 turnovers. Honor and Tre Gomillion collected four steals each, while Sean East II collected two.
Gomillion scored just two points, but his leadership provided the Tigers a spark offensively and defensively.
“I think our philosophy defensively is to be able to put pressure on the basketball but not allow yourself to get beat off the dribble,” Gates said. “Tre Gomillion suggested to us late in the game to stay with the guards and not help much in those gaps, because ultimately, what they were doing was getting off the ball quicker and being able to catch and shoot, and I thought our guys displayed resilience but also connectivity and in-game adjustments.”
Wichita State opened the second half on a 10-3 run to take a 46-45 lead, forcing Missouri to use a timeout. During certain timeouts, the Tigers didn’t lose composure and stayed focused.
“I was impressed mostly when we were in dead-ball timeouts,” Gates said. “The amount of conversation that our guys had, but more importantly, the amount of suggestions that they gave me as a coach.”
After Missouri came back and sent the game into overtime with a Hodge free throw, it was the team inspiring and willing themselves to victory the rest of the way.
“It was them messaging themselves. And they knew what the job was tonight — to come in here and see where we are,” Gates said. “Ultimately, they rallied behind the scouting report. They suggested certain presses, that was Tre Gomillion who calmed them down. I would love to take all the credit…I am not afraid to say the players are leading and when you have players leading you have a team that can go in the right direction and I’m proud of them for that.”
In overtime, the Tigers outscored the Shockers 13-9 — with seven points coming at the free-throw line. East and Carter played crucial roles by knocking down six of the Tigers’ seven final free throws.
“We won the free-throw battle, and we were able to execute,” Gates said. “Sean East, I can’t say enough about him. He’s been very patient. I said all along he’s a guy that could be a starter for us, and these guys are playing unselfish, and their spirit is led by the unselfishness.”
Missouri returns home to play Southeast Missouri State at 3 p.m. Sunday.