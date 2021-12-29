LEXINGTON, Ky. — When looking for ways to describe Kentucky, Brittany Shaver, a UK graduate and middle school teacher, narrows it down to three simple words.
"Horses. Bourbon. Basketball."
Whether a state's identity can really be narrowed down to three words is up for debate, it is hard to truly argue against those three special ones. Especially when taking the long, scenic drive up to Keeneland Race Track.
The drive is simple — a straight shot. But around each tree and sign indicating the place, it becomes more apparent exactly the kind of place this is. The dirt track is unmissable on the left, the 1⅛ mile-long raceway where champions have been crowned for more than 85 years.
The Breeders' Cup, one of horse racing's most coveted prizes, has been hosted by Keeneland twice — the first in 2015, the other in 2020. That prized race will be back again in November.
In the days of the event, Lexington stood still for it. MU graduate Amy Owens, who is a communications associate for Keeneland and has been associated with the track since 2006, has always had a love for horse racing.
That love stemmed from her father, who loved to watch races on TV.
"I remember hearing about racing when he was a boy," she said. "Like a lot of little girls, I liked horses. ... I just liked the whole culture."
That main track, where horses and jockeys have claimed glory, is closed for the holidays and the winter. But that doesn't mean those vying for a crown have gone away.
Behind the scenes, that muddied dirt track — muddied by the evening rain from the night before — is but one feature of the landmark.
Just a bit away, there is another track, undeterred by the previous weather. This is the training track — not to be confused with a practice track. This is clad with polytrack, making the surface usable for horses and equestrians alike.
The horses and jockeys train early in the morning, typically ending around 10:30 a.m. From there, the horses are taken back to the stables, where they stay and are groomed, bathed and housed. They aren't without company, though.
There are quite a few barn cats to keep the horses company, and one in particular has no tail. The cat's name and reason for not having a tail remain a mystery, but he is not without purpose. The horses enjoy having the cats around as company, and the cats oftentimes help by keeping rodents under control.
"He's got his job to do," Owens said as the cat wandered back into the stable as a horse received a bath.
They're all part of the team.
Though there were no ball or baskets to be found, it was still game day. People were clad in their blue, chatting about John Calipari's UK men's basketball team and its matchup against Missouri. Owens, on the other hand, brandished a 'Mizzou Tigers' shirt, hoping her alma mater could grab an upset in the evening's game.
While she hoped for a Tigers win, she was quick to say, "UK is a pretty good team."
There was the occasional chatter about bourbon, too.
Keeneland is also known for its horse sales. Owens said 2021 was a good year. In total, there were four sales, selling a total of 6,368 horses for $621.8 million. At the September Yearling Sale, year-old horses are sold based on their potential and pedigree.
"It's kind of like the NFL draft," Owens said.
Another sale is being prepared for January, which will be mainly for breeding stock and will in part be used to raise funds for the relief effort after tornado damage ravaged Western Kentucky.
As the day proceeded, Owens worked on a news release. She has long had a career in the horse racing industry, working for horse racing magazines and Keeneland alike.
But as the welcome video before the tour suggested, "You could travel the world over and never find another Keeneland." Not far from that muddied dirt track, where horses and jockeys alike have long made history, and likely will for years to come, Owens sat in her office, happy about where she is.
"This is like nirvana," Owens said.