For the sixth time in program history, Missouri men’s basketball has hit the 20-loss mark. Four of those six have come since 2014.
The Tigers have lost six games in a row, their longest winless streak of the coach Cuonzo Martin era, the latest coming Tuesday in a 73-69 defeat on the road against South Carolina. In contrast, Missouri’s longest winning streak this season is two games.
There’s not a lot that hasn’t already been said. This was looked at as a transitional season for the Tigers, but losses to the likes of Kansas City and a bad Wichita State team and seven losses by 20 or more points have changed that.
To say the season has been a disaster would be an understatement. Missouri went from an NCAA Tournament team last season to one that’s only chance at that would be winning the SEC Tournament.
The Tigers were hit hard by the transfer portal, but that’s not an excuse. Teams like Texas and Kentucky rely heavily on transfers but are locks for the tournament. Missouri didn’t replace Dru Smith’s or Xavier Pinson’s production, and that has been evident throughout the season.
It was certainly evident in the first half against South Carolina.
Pickett, Brown standout despite loss
Javon Pickett has been playing the best basketball of his career since coming back from a head injury sustained against Iowa State. He has led the Tigers in scoring in every game since he returned from a two-game absence and scored a career-high 23 points against South Carolina.
He has become Missouri’s most efficient scorer. Unfortunately for him and the Tigers, they only have two wins to show for it.
Kobe Brown struggled early Tuesday, picking up two fouls in the first half and sitting for most of the interval. After he failed to score a field goal against LSU, he did not score in the first half against South Carolina.
A 3-pointer early in the second half was his first field goal since the loss to Tennessee.
Whenever Brown struggles, Missouri struggles. That much has been obvious throughout the season. Arkansas coach Eric Musselman made note of it ahead of his team’s season sweep of the Tigers.
But once he hit his first 3 against South Carolina, Missouri started to play well.
Brown scored 19 points in the second half, and the Tigers outscored the Gamecocks 45-43 after the break. Had he just had an average first half, Missouri probably wins that game. The Tigers’ over-reliance on Brown has, in part, led them to this point. Missouri is winless when Brown scores fewer than 10 points.
It ultimately wasn’t enough, but if Pickett and Brown can peak at the right time, maybe the Tigers can get a win or two in the SEC Tournament.
Key turnovers
Missouri has long been plagued by turnovers. The Tigers went into South Carolina ranked No. 299 for average turnovers at 14.2 and No. 311 for fewest turnovers. Missouri had 15 against the Gamecocks.
Contrary to previous games, the turnovers didn’t hurt as much defensively. South Carolina scored eight points off turnovers. Despite forcing fewer giveaways, Missouri scored nine points off the Gamecocks’ nine turnovers.
Where turnovers hurt the Tigers was offensive rhythm. Missouri had two 7-0 runs in the second half that could have been larger. Both those runs ended on a turnover.
Giveaways have cost the Tigers potential wins against South Carolina, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, Auburn, Florida and many more. All of those games were ones Missouri arguably should have won.
Martin said earlier in the season that the Tigers needed to find ways to stop beating themselves. Turnovers are a big part of that. It’s one of the main differences between a decent team and one that now has 20 losses.
Awful 3-point shooting
It’s far from a surprise to see Missouri chucking 3s and hoping for a miracle.
The Tigers are the worst high-power conference team in the country from behind the arc, and it showed again against South Carolina. Missouri shot 22% from the 3-point line, another horrid number for a team that is just plain awful from deep.
In the Tigers’ limited success this season, avoiding the 3-ball and finding work inside have been key factors. That was very much the opposite of what was on display against the Gamecocks.
Missouri went 4 of 18 from the 3-point line in the loss, another grim number in a terrible season.
The Tigers rank No. 346 in 3-point shooting percentage. Only four teams in all of Division I men’s college basketball are worse. Of those four teams, only Wagner has a chance of playing in the NCAA Tournament.
For a team as bad as it is from deep, Missouri has taken 537 shots at the 3-point line this season. That’s not an absurd number. It’s the 278th most in the country. The difference is that 276 of the teams that shoot more 3s than the Tigers are better at it than they are. The only one that isn’t is Presbyterian, which has taken 650 shots from 3 and are No. 348 in 3-point percentage.
Missouri should not find solace in the fact that it’s a better deep-shooting team than Presbyterian.
The shot selection has been poor. The execution has been worse.
Martin has preached about not “settling for 3s throughout the season.” The problem is that the congregation isn’t listening.