Fans gather to celebrate MU season, postseason hopes

Kathi Smith watches the Alabama versus Mississippi State game prior to Mizzou tipping off against Tennessee on Friday, March 10, 2023 at AJ's Good Time Bar in Nashville, Tn. Smith traveled with her husband Brian to be in Nashville to watch the game since they are both Mizzou alum with a son, Brian, who is a senior engineering student. "We hope we win, win and win," Brian Smith said.
From left, Steve Vincent, Stu Vincent, and Laurence Bowers, Mizzou Basketball player from 2008-2012, greet each other on Friday, March 10, 2023 at AJ's Good Time Bar in Nashville, Tn. Bowers earned several awards while at Mizzou including being named to the 2011 Big-12 All Defensive Team and Honorable Mention overall.
Missouri men's basketball has exceeded expectations all season long, earning 23 regular season wins and a double bye in the SEC Tournament.
The Tigers' success has continued in the postseason so far with a 79-71 win over Tennessee in the quarterfinals of the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament. The win books the Tigers a place in the semifinals for the first time in school history.
Before MU's triumph Friday, fans gathered at AJ's Good Time Bar in Nashville. The bar was full of energetic Missouri fans, ready to celebrate any postseason glory as the cherry on top of an already stellar season.
"I'm just proud of what we've done to this point," Steve Vincent, who graduated from MU in 1987, said. "And I'm here to support and applaud those guys for what they've done."
Vincent said he has been to more games this season than he has in a decade. His eagerness to see the Tigers play echos a key for MU's success this season: restoring the fan energy into MU men's basketball and turning Mizzou Arena into a fortress.
Attendance at Mizzou Arena has skyrocketed past even pre-COVID-19 pandemic numbers. Fans have created a raucous atmosphere, helping MU to a 16-3 record at home this season.
"I love that the broadcasters, who see games everywhere, talk about how incredible it is," Vincent said. "I love that they are recognizing us on a national stage."
The Tigers' success has generated excitement from current MU students to fans all over the nation. Chicago residents Taylor Martin and her husband Michael, who is an MU alum, not only made the trip to Nashville for the SEC Tournament but also traveled to Columbia to watch the Tigers take on Kansas.
"It's fun tuning in and seeing a lot of older players with experience and transfers that came in so it's nice seeing that," Martin said. "It's been great seeing them and it's super exciting."
Missouri fans willing to travel hundreds of miles to watch the Tigers would not been as likely to do so a season ago. MU's rebound has been spearheaded by first year coach Dennis Gates, who has set lofty expectations for where he wants to take the Missouri program.
The results in Year 1 speak for themselves. Gates has the Tigers trending in the right direction and put fans in seats, which has impressed those even at the highest levels at MU.
"This is my seventh year at the University. I've not seen this much excitement at Mizzou Arena," UM System President Mun Choi said. "And it really goes to show how effective (the team has) been in engaging with students. The student section creates so much energy for the rest of the fans and it's exciting to be there. It's a lot of fun."
That energy has come with wins, which has only garnered more faith in Gates. So much faith that Gates earned a contract extension for an additional season and a significant pay rise.
As the Tigers get set to go dancing in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2020-21 season, their fans are all in. Whether or not Missouri ends up as close as Des Moines, Iowa, or as far as Sacramento, California, the MU faithful will follow.
The energy has returned to Missouri men's basketball, peaking at the right time, just as the Tigers hope to do on the floor as postseason play continues.