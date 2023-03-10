 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fans gather to celebrate MU season, postseason hopes

Fans gather to celebrate MU season, postseason hopes

Missouri men's basketball has exceeded expectations all season long, earning 23 regular season wins and a double bye in the SEC Tournament. 

The Tigers' success has continued in the postseason so far with a 79-71 win over Tennessee in the quarterfinals of the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament. The win books the Tigers a place in the semifinals for the first time in school history.

Kathi Smith watches the Alabama versus Mississippi State game prior to Mizzou tipping off against Tennessee

Kathi Smith watches the Alabama versus Mississippi State game prior to Mizzou tipping off against Tennessee on Friday, March 10, 2023 at AJ's Good Time Bar in Nashville, Tn. Smith traveled with her husband Brian to be in Nashville to watch the game since they are both Mizzou alum with a son, Brian, who is a senior engineering student. "We hope we win, win and win," Brian Smith said.
From left, Steve Vincent, Stu Vincent, and Laurence Bowers, Mizzou Basketball player from 2008-2012, greet each other

From left, Steve Vincent, Stu Vincent, and Laurence Bowers, Mizzou Basketball player from 2008-2012, greet each other on Friday, March 10, 2023 at AJ's Good Time Bar in Nashville, Tn. Bowers earned several awards while at Mizzou including being named to the 2011 Big-12 All Defensive Team and Honorable Mention overall.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Missouri men's basketball reporter. Reach me at jjkf8f@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at jmlxr5@umsystem.edu

Recommended for you