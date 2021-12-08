A decade ago, Missouri and Kansas were atop the men's college basketball pyramid. The two were locked with Baylor in a fierce race for the regular season Big 12 title, with all three teams boasting professional talent.
But make no mistake about it, the focus was all about the Tigers and Jayhawks. It had been that way for over a century, and had boiled from the roots of the Civil War.
Former Missouri coach Norm Stewart knew that all too well. When talking to reporters all those years ago, he was asked why his team had stayed in Kansas City and he gave one of the most quoted answers when referring to the Border War since.
"I said, 'I'm not gonna spend my money — Missouri money — over here in Kansas,'" Stewart said Nov. 6. "For the most part, that was true, but on the other hand, it just kind of became a gag line."
As was customary, the two played each other twice every season — once in Columbia, once in Lawrence. The Border War games have always had something different about them, but the 2012 edition of the rival had an added element.
It was Missouri's final season in the Big 12 before moving to the SEC, and tensions were high. The Tigers' western rival wanted nothing to do with them, and the tensions were boiling.
And come Feb. 4, when then-No. 4 Missouri welcomed then-No. 8 Kansas in what was possibly the final time at Mizzou Arena, the eyes of the nation fell on Columbia. ESPN's College Gameday came to town and the MU student body showed out in the week leading up to big game.
Students camped out days in advance, and then-freshman Steve Goldberg was among them who started their camp that Wednesday.
"The line kept on growing more the next day and a ton on Friday, and by Saturday, people had barely slept for days," Goldberg said. "This is early February in mid-Missouri, too, so it's not warm outside by any means, so we had the wind to contend with, and a couple of nights definitely got chilly, but man, what an experience."
After the camping and exhaustion came the game, which ended with a 74-71 Missouri win. The Tigers came back from a late deficit behind Marcus Denmon's late heroics.
And maybe some luck along the way.
KU's Thomas Robinson was called for a charge against Steve Moore, which ESPN's Dick Vitale called "a bad, bad call" on the broadcast, though not everyone shares his thoughts on it.
"Of course it was (a foul), of course it was," Goldberg said. "That's from a biased standpoint. ... A lot of people said it was a bad call. I definitely think we got some help at our place and I could see how Kansas fans would be upset with the way some of it went down in the end,"
On the other side of the Border War, that sentiment is not shared.
"I think it's not about whether or not (Robinson) committed the foul, I think it's about history playing out as it should," KU fan Matt Rissien said. "That last game was so important and had other things been affected in the past, it wouldn't have led up to such a monumental final game."
That final game was just three weeks later at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence. Many thought it was the final prescheduled meeting between the two rivals in a Border War that had 266 battles in just over a century.
Both teams had higher rankings — Missouri at No. 3, Kansas at No. 4. If the first was a classic, this was one for the history books.
But it didn't always look that way in the Jayhawks 87-86 overtime win.
The Tigers jumped out to a 12-point lead over Kansas at halftime, and it ballooned to as many as 19. It was Goldberg's first time at Allen Fieldhouse, and the "insane noise" he said it had wasn't present long.
"It got quiet in there pretty quick," Goldberg said. "We were like, 'Man, we're gonna blow them out. This game's not even going to be close.' The whole place was silent."
It was the largest deficit Rissien had seen since Kevin Durant and Texas visited Allen Fieldhouse in 2007. The Longhorns had a 22-point lead at one point behind Durant's 37-point performance, only for Kansas to storm back and win 88-84.
"It was the biggest emotional rollercoaster of a basketball game I think I've had in my life," Rissien said. "To expect us to do so well and then have Missouri jump out to that huge lead — it literally felt like I was punched in the stomach."
But then Kansas' run started. Once the Jayhawks got it back within 10 points, the noise was back and it was a game. It was going to be another famous day in Lawrence, and the comeback brought the arena back to life.
"You always, in the back of your mind, think you're gonna come back. ... It was really hard to have the optimistic outlook that we all wanted," Rissien said. "But slowly but surely it kind of crept back in."
The Jayhawks came back, and in the final possession of the game, it was 75-75 and the Tigers had a chance to win it.
Here, much like the foul on Robinson in Columbia, the history varies based on who is recounting the event.
Again, it involved Robinson.
Phil Pressey drove to the basket, looking to win it for the Tigers, when Robinson got the block in to send it to overtime.
"Phil just got hacked," Goldberg said. "Phil got hacked. The whole place went ballistic. It was a heck of a block, but I mean, if you're a center pummeling a point guard, you should probably get to the line."
"Phil Pressey was not fouled," Rissien said. "We went straight up. I also attribute it to consistency among the officials. If they had been going back and forth with calling those calls the whole game it would have been one thing, but I think they were setting up as an environment of letting the players play."
Kansas took the one-point lead into the final play of the game, in which Denmon's shot sank.
But it was just too late.
"We went nuts up there in the corner," Goldberg said. "We were like, 'Ohhhhh!' Then we realized like two seconds after — he got it off late, didn't he? He got it off late."
And in the decade since, the Border War has gone cold. But with its revival coming Saturday, Rissien, Goldberg and countless others are ready. KU students are camping in Allen Fieldhouse, MU fans are planning trips and the game will once again be on ESPN.
After a decade, the next chapter in the long history between states, institutions and teams will finally be written.
"It becomes more than a game," Rissien said. "There's so much emotion that used to be attached to it. I hope that this game and this renewal of the series will really start to revive that because that's what college sports is all about."