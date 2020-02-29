Given Mississippi State’s skill on the offensive glass, for Missouri men’s basketball to not just beat, but completely dominate, the Bulldogs in the category is a monumental achievement.
MSU entered Saturday’s rematch with the Tigers at Mizzou Arena as the nation’s No. 3 offensive rebounding team, garnering second chances on 37.4% of its shots, per KenPom. So as the Tigers won the rebounding battle 36-30 and went 15-6 on the offensive glass, the assumption is that second-chance points were a focal point of the Missouri offense.
But in a 67-63 loss, where the Tigers nearly came back from double digits down, not capitalizing on second-chance opportunities cost them dearly.
Out of the 15 missed shots that Missouri corralled — over double the amount it had in a 72-45 blowout loss to the Bulldogs on Jan. 14 — the Tigers finished with just seven second-chance points, even as six different players managed to obtain at least one offensive board.
Not capitalizing on second chances wasn’t the Tigers only issue; 3-point shooting woes (6 for 29), Mississippi State shooting 53.2% from the field and trailing by as much as 11 points in the second half didn’t help matters, either. But in such a narrow loss, Missouri definitely could’ve used some extra points from its second chance opportunities.
“I feel like we kind of rushed it,” Missouri forward Mitchell Smith said. “The (shot) clock goes back to 20 seconds, so if you don’t have an open layup, you back it out and get something better. I feel like we really didn’t do that, we kind of tried to score quickly. We need to make people play defense longer on us.”
Smith is right: Once Missouri did get an offensive board, it wanted to get a shot up quick. The only problem was that those quick shots hardly fell.
A 12-second stretch in the first half was problematic. In that short period, guard Dru Smith did an excellent job of keeping the Tigers scoring chance alive by obtaining four offensive rebounds in one possession, but Missouri chucked and missed four straight shots before an Xavier Pinson turnover ended the possession for good.
In fact, Missouri on Saturday didn’t once run a successful offense for at least 10 seconds after an offensive board. Sometimes, like with a Pinson first-half 3-pointer, a Mitchell Smith dunk and Pinson getting sent to the free-throw line, getting a quick shot up was a good thing. Other times the Tigers could’ve used the shot clock reset to regroup and run a set.
That type of impatience with the basketball was a detriment to the Tigers’ offense as a whole.
“In the first half with that stretch with Dru ... I think we had some threes that just didn’t go,” Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said. “In the second half, if you have a chance to get your hands on balls, you’ve got to go up strong. It’s just part of it.”
Surprisingly, it was the 6-foot-3 Dru Smith who had the most offensive rebounds for Missouri, grabbing seven en route to a near double-double of 19 points and nine rebounds.
But as one of Missouri’s main ball-handling options, he felt slightly at fault for not taking a bigger initiative to run offense after regaining possession. Though Smith believed many of the shots taken immediately after the offensive boards were good, he thought they could’ve gotten better ones.
“We definitely could’ve capitalized better on those opportunities,” Smith said. “Those are big plays. Don’t get me wrong, I think those are good 3s to take when you get a rebound and kind of everyone is in the paint, but at the same time, if it’s not there, then we need to work the ball and try to get a good look.”