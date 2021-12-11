LAWRENCE, Kan. — The return of the Border War forced the Missouri faithful to sport their black and gold Saturday. However, considering the Tigers were big underdogs against No. 8 Kansas on the road, there wasn't much of an expectation to win.
Nonetheless, with nothing to lose, MU went toe-to-toe with the Jayhawks for most of the first half.
Just not the beginning and the end.
KU, which boasts the 11th-ranked scoring offense in the country, came out firing from behind the arc to try and put Missouri away quickly.
Throughout the week, coach Cuonzo Martin had former Tiger legends come and speak to the team to educate the young roster about the rivalry. The team knew if there was any game to give it your all, this was it.
In a packed, loud Allen Fieldhouse, the young underdogs leaned on their senior leader to erase the quick deficit. Javon Pickett had 15 first-half points, shooting 6 for 8 and making his first four shots. He ended the game with 19 points.
"Just wanted to go out and put on a show," Pickett said. "Go out there to compete and win."
A Pickett layup with 8:57 to go in the half brought the Tigers within seven of the Jayhawks at 28-21.
But then the infamous Kansas "home-court referee advantage" that MU fans often quote came to haunt the Tigers again.
Fellow starter Kobe Brown picked up his second foul of the half 17 seconds after Pickett's basket, forcing him to the bench. Just 24 seconds later, Martin picked up his first technical foul of the season. Four seconds after that, starter DeJuan Gordon picked up his second foul, also sending him to the bench.
"It was definitely frustrating," Brown said.
There was only so much Pickett could do against a team full of potential NBA talent.
With the young, inexperienced bench coming to fill the starters' place, Missouri's offense once again became stagnant with turnovers starting to ramp up. And despite a four-minute stretch where Kansas didn't score a field goal, there was nothing Martin could do to get back in the game.
The Jayhawks went on a 21-6 run to end the first half, extending the lead to 22.
Trying to beat KU starting at an even score is really tough. Trying to beat KU already down 22 points is nearly impossible.
Coach Bill Self's team outscored MU 53-38 in the second half, ultimately resulting in a 102-65 blowout victory for the Jayhawks in the first nonconference matchup between the two rivals.
"We didn't know if they were going to go big or small, and they elected big," Self said. "Obviously for me, if Kobe is going to be their five man, the only advantage we have is if we make them pay for not being tall."
And while Martin isn't into moral victories, the Tigers should've gained some kind of confidence for competing with one of the best teams in the country, even if it was just a bit. One can argue that this was the best Missouri has looked all season when factoring in the competition level.
With the next two opponents being good, but nowhere near KU's level, a Missouri team not dealing with foul trouble might just have enough to sneak in a win or two before going into conference play.
"The margin for error is slim, so you got to execute. You can't have any mental breakdowns and collapses," Martin said. "When you play good teams, you have to execute on both sides of the basketball to give yourself the best chance to win the game.
"We'll learn from it."