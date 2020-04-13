FIRST PITCHES: An English lesson

EDITOR’S NOTE: Some of the best sports journalists in the nation started their careers on the pages of the Columbia Missourian. To recognize and celebrate that legacy, we asked a number of notable alums to contribute an account of their favorite sports memory from their time at the Missourian. ‘First Pitches’ is an occasional series written by the sportswriting sons and daughters of the Missouri School of Journalism. This installment is from Ben Frederickson, Class of 2012, now a sports columnist at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Kim English was annoyed.
Looking back, I don’t blame him.
Missouri’s junior shooting guard was on the phone with the junior journalism student who was covering the Tigers for the Columbia Missourian.
English was in Washington, D.C., preparing for the NCAA Tournament after two decent games in the Big 12 Conference tournament.
I was somewhere along the way to Washington, D.C., asking English if he felt like a big NCAA Tournament performance could make up for what, all things considered, was a disappointing junior season.
”My junior year wasn’t a good one,” English said recently when we revisited that chat.
I reminded him my timing that day was worse.
English had agreed to take the phone call because we had grown to know one another a little bit over the course of that season.
I always tried to ask good questions.
He always tried to give good answers.
I was figuring this out on the fly, covering every game and practice I could find a way to watch.
So was he, as an emerging voice on the team.
I had followed the Tigers from Big 12 media day, to their trip to Allen Fieldhouse, to the capitol, making the 14-hour drive from CoMo with my Missourian teammates in a rental car that had no cruise control. I don’t remember the name of the hotel we stayed in, but I’ll never forget the door didn’t lock. I wouldn’t have traded it for anything.
The phone interview with English came during a stop along the drive, somewhere in West Virginia. I could tell he didn’t like my questions. He could tell I didn’t like his answers.
The interview was junk.
The lesson learned from it wasn’t.
There are two sides to every interview.
I thought English reflecting on his ups and downs would be a good way to set up the big game.
English thought I was bringing up a bunch of frustrating stuff right before the big game.
I would have handled it differently today.
Better timing. Better questions. Both would have led to better answers.
The only way to learn these things is to go through them.
Missourian reporters, unlike Mizzou athletes, didn’t wake up for 5 a.m. workouts and spend long lights in the gym. But we did brainstorm story ideas while waiting for veggie subs (no olives) at Sub Shop. Our long nights were spent beneath the dim lights of The Heidelberg, trying to figure out what made good writing work until the pages got too fuzzy to read.
English and I kept talking after that dud of an interview.
We check in on one another from time to time.
I bounced from college, to Las Vegas, to Wyoming, to Knoxville before becoming a sports columnist at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
He bounced from college, to the NBA, to professional leagues overseas, to a coaching career that has included stops at Tulsa, Colorado and Tennessee, from where he’s poised to jump to a head coaching job someday soon.
Asked recently what it was like to be on the other side of a Missourian reporter learning as he goes, English paid the newspaper the highest compliment.
”You guys were professional,” he said.
I am forever grateful to the Missourian and those it covers for letting us figure out what that means.
Ben Frederickson, sports columnist at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, is a 2012 graduate of the Missouri School of Journalism, where the Sedalia native majored in print and digital news.