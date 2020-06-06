FIRST PITCHES: Passing Professor Norm's pop quiz

EDITOR’S NOTE: Some of the best sports journalists in the nation started their careers on the pages of the Columbia Missourian. To recognize and celebrate that legacy, we asked a number of notable alums to contribute an account of their favorite sports memory from their time at the Missourian. “First Pitches” is an occasional series written by the sportswriting progeny of the Missouri School of Journalism. This installment is from Derrick Goold, Class of 1997, who covers the Cardinals and Major League Baseball for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
It’s as if the memories should be carbon-dated because what seemed like a sugar rush of adrenaline back then in the Missourian newsroom is more molasses these days, what with warp-speed reporting and the mayfly lifespan of a scoop.
Thinking back to a defining lesson from night school with Norm Stewart feels like Jurassic Journalism, one generation removed from the typewriter and line-editing through a monocle.
The heads-up probably came over the phone, on a landline, how quaint. Back in 1996, there wasn’t the sprint to tweet, so we had a chance to let the reporting steep — or, ugh, leak elsewhere. Breaking news came with the anxiety of holding your breath to see if the morning Post-Dispatch, afternoon Columbia Daily Tribune, or evening TV news beat you to it. True to policy, I was able to get two sources to confirm the tip: Missouri guard Kendrick Moore was transferring. I started in on the story trying to shape a lede … and delay the inevitable.
I had to reach Coach Stewart for comment.
I couldn’t text him, didn’t know his email address, and couldn’t DM him a GIF, so I had to find him by phone. Technically, he was not thrilled. He asked how I got the number (he was at Final Four festivities in New York) and before I could answer raged on how I had overstepped my bounds, interrupted his evening. Then he hung up. Stunned, I realized that nowhere in the torrent of words he unleashed did I get to ask about the news.
I exhaled. I counted to 30. It felt like 300.
And I called back.
“Fine,” Coach Stewart snapped. “What’s your question?”
He still offered no answer, not even a “no comment,” but that response, that second chance to push for news still echoes with me almost 25 years later.
Growing up in Colorado, a 12-hour drive or so from the nearest major-league ballpark, the game came to me each morning in the newspaper. Some kids fed quarters to Pac-Man at the arcade; I thumbed spare coins into the single-copy box on the corner for The Rocky Mountain News or the Boulder Daily Camera. Newspapers and baseball became inextricably linked, my love for one nourished by a love for the other.
Yet, when I arrived at Missouri, I aimed to cover politics. My first stories at The Maneater were on campus politics. The cartoons I drew there until graduation had a political hue. I did general assignment shifts for the news section, and thus will never forget oats are sown, not sewn, thanks to an error I made covering a Thanksgiving Day church service.
Another day on GA, I covered a student’s death in an interstate collision, and the lesson from Stewart took on a deeper meaning. Contacting the family for comment was not anything anyone would want to do — but it was the job. I listened as a family member spoke of love and personality and hope and not unimaginable loss. Whatever awaits on the other end of the line, tirade or tragedy, make the call.
I spent my immersion project embedded in Kenny Hulshof’s victorious 1996 congressional campaign — and tried to capture that history in print.
I figured covering baseball in college would get it out of my system.
Guess not.
So many of my close friends and colleagues at The Missourian gravitated toward Washington D.C. to cover politics — or take part in them as one of my classmates did recently representing the President before the Supreme Court — and, yet, I didn’t achieve exit velocity. I kept chasing baseball.
Offered a job by sports editor Scott Cain, I was lucky enough to sling ink for a year at the Columbia Daily Tribune (coding my beloved baseball boxscores!) before reporting to The Missourian as a junior. I applied to be a beat writer for the men’s basketball team because the program thrived, the newspaper traveled to many away games, the competition was intense with at least three other daily papers covering the team, and, if I did well, I could cover Missouri Baseball in the spring.
Also, there was the byline record. I had a professor who was, let’s say, tepid about my writing ability but remained encouraged by my eagerness — and ability to type fast? He told me something that I’ve condensed over the years to this message: “If you cannot write well, you better learn to write a lot.” Well, I was going to write a lot, right in front of him. I’d find my swing by spending hours in the cage, hacking away. I checked what the byline record was at The Missourian, if there was one, and then set out to break it. (Aside: This one counts, too, right?)
The basketball beat gave me every opportunity to write often and write in different styles: columns one day, features the next, gamers on deadline, and news under pressure. And that was just the beginning of my schooling.
The Missourian’s sports editor, Greg Mellen, made it clear that we would be graded not on how we did as students, but on how we did against the pros. Covering the Tigers daily at the time were Vahe Gregorian, one of the best, most elegant writers around and a better human; Mike DeArmond, who wielded questions like a lance, eager to pop the biggest hot-air balloons; Cain, my former boss with the authoritative voice in print to match the title; and Joe Walljasper, who is such a gifted, witty writer that I can still quote lines from his stories and only aspire to crack the end of sentences the way he does, like a bullwhip.
Toss in columnists Bernie Miklasz, Jason Whitlock and Joe Posnanski, and this was a master class, graded as a curve, with your professor, Stormin’ Norm. Enjoy wading with piranhas, meat.
Walljasper and I were a slick, winning duo in the Tribune’s two-man basketball tournaments (there was a narrow court in the basement). My job was not to travel and to get him the ball for his lefthanded shot. We became friends through competition, and now we were competitors.
Still, there was a camaraderie. On the road, the pros invited me along to a meal or three, and I got to digest their stories, pull from those experiences. We didn’t have Twitter to test-drive snappy lines; we had each other. At Arkansas State, outside the locker room, I remember one of the pros workshopping his lead around Jason Sutherland and a “black-and-golden fleecing.”
A belated thank-you to any of them who urged me to holster my puns or give a column a good chemical scrubbing to clean out the superfluous I’s.
By being with that group — not one of them a faculty member at the J-School — I learned to relish the road, to cherish the opportunity we had to cover people who play games at an elite level, to have a great seat for history and the challenge to write it. Most of all, I learned how to compete within a community. I learned the value in journalism of … competition. Every one of us wanted the story first and best, but we also knew when it was time to work the story together — as it was when given the runaround on a question, kept from having access to players or coaches, or passing one of Prof. Norm’s tests.
I wouldn’t have picked up that phone to call again had I not seen the pros press on questions after games. I wouldn’t know now to always make every call (update: send every text), even the uncomfortable ones. Repeat, if necessary.
More than a decade later, Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa interrupted one of my questions and said: “Why do you keep asking the same question phrased a different way?” I told him I would stop only when he gave me a legitimate, honest answer. Blame Norm, Tony.
I learned that from the Missouri Method dropping me into the deep end and letting me learn to swim by doing. And by watching the journalists around me — friends who became competitors, competitors who are lifelong friends, mentors who meant the most to me, and one of the finest adjunct professor the J-School offered, Norm Stewart.
Whether he likes it or not.
And he probably doesn’t.
Derrick Goold is a baseball writer for The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, where his awards include five national APSE top 10 finishes for beat writer since 2014. He has been No. 1 overall three times, most recently in 2019. He has served as president of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America and a baseball card featuring him will be in Topps’ 2020 Allen & Ginter set. Goold graduated in 1997 from the University of Missouri with degrees in journalism and political science. Before joining the Post-Dispatch in 2001, he worked at The Times-Picayune in New Orleans and Denver’s Rocky Mountain News. A newspaper career that began with drawing cartoons for The Maneater now includes covering four World Series featuring the Cardinals, the Winter Olympics, a Super Bowl, 11 MLB All-Star Games, four Stanley Cup Finals, and being one of the five newspaper reporters to travel on a Major League Baseball goodwill tour to Cuba. He lives in St. Louis city with his wife, also a Missouri grad, and their son.