Class of 2024 five-star recruit John Bol has narrowed his decision down to eight options, with Missouri men's basketball made on the list he posted to Twitter on Friday. His other seven options are Connecticut, Florida, Michigan, Texas, Southern California, Wake Forest as well as the Overtime Elite League.
Bol, a 7-foot-1 center, currently plays at Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas. He currently ranks No. 21 in ESPN’s Class of 2024 recruiting rankings, No. 1 in the state of Kansas and the No. 2 center in the nation. He took an official visit to Missouri on Sept. 23 and Michigan on Sept. 9.