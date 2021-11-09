Five-star small forward Mark Mitchell has narrowed his list of colleges down to three — Missouri, Duke and UCLA. He cut Kansas from his final list Tuesday. The news was first reported by the Kansas City Star.
Mitchell won't sign until spring, but he told the Star that he will be "committing sometime in the next month."
He visited Missouri on Oct. 1 according to 247Sports, which has him listed as the No. 15 overall recruit for the 2022 class.
“I think people know that me and Kansas aren’t talking anymore so it’s just really those other three schools,” Mitchell told Rivals.com. “I’ll probably have a decision next month. I’ve seen all I need to see.”
Rivals' Rob Cassidy says Duke and UCLA are more likely, with Missouri "running in third."