With most students gone for break and Columbia in the midst of a snow storm, Mizzou Arena had few fans in attendance for Missouri basketball’s most complete performance of the year, a dominant 64-48 win against Southern Illinois.
The win was about all Missouri fans could have asked for against the overmatched Salukis, the Tigers never leaving a doubt after losing to an even more overmatched foe (Charleston Southern) in their last game at Mizzou Arena.
Here are five takeaways from Missouri’s second consecutive win:
Smith’s career-best day makes up for poor shooting
Just check the box score and it’s easy to come away from Sunday’s win extremely positive about Missouri’s long-range shooting: 35% from 3-point range is a positive step.
But zoom further in and it’s clear that one man, Mark Smith, is almost the sole reason that percentage looks good. Smith scored a career-high 23 points, tying a Mizzou Arena record with seven made 3s, a dazzling offensive display from the junior who swished two of the triples from NBA territory.
Smith made seven of his nine attempts from 3, good for almost 78%. The rest of the team shot 1-14, just 7%.
While Smith’s hot shooting performance was more than enough against Southern Illinois, other guys are going to have to shoot better if the Tigers plan to win against the state’s flagship team in six days — hardly a new reality for the cold-shooting Tigers.
Tigers need more from Watson
Struggling wing Torrence Watson again couldn’t find the bottom of the net from long range, shooting 0-6 from 3. After a rough start to the season, Watson looked to be finding himself after an 11-point performance against Oklahoma in Kansas City.
But Watson now sits at 20% from 3, a mark that simply isn’t acceptable for a second year player that made 36% of his triples a season prior.
“I think you defend Mark (Smith) because his reputation of making shots, so he'll be defended the same way,” Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said. “We just have to get to a point where Torrence is shooting the ball like that, at that level. I think it takes us to another level as a team.”
However, the sophomore did impress in other areas Sunday, scoring four points on back cuts and drives to the basket, something Martin has encouraged him to do more of all season.
Big starting lineup finds rhythm in second straight game
Martin rolled with the same oversized starting lineup he played against Temple — Dru, Mark and Mitchell Smith, along with Jeremiah Tilmon and Kobe Brown — and again, it worked.
Inserting the 6-foot-11 Smith into the starting lineup gave the Tigers even more length in a game where they already had the size advantage.
The starting lineup sent sophomore Javon Pickett to the bench, where he has excelled through two games. After scoring a team high 16 point in the win in Philly, Pickett again balled out, scoring the second most points on the team (13) and snatching five rebounds.
Martin has to like what he’s seen from Pickett off the bench through two games and might have just found the lineup tweak that busts his team out of its early offensive slump.
Defense impresses again
After peaking as the seventh ranked defense in the country per KenPom, Missouri’s defense has fallen back to earth as of late, now sitting at No. 31.
After a great display at Temple, Martin’s team took another step in the right direction against Southern Illinois, holding the Salukis to 29% from both the field and 3-point range, while also forcing 16 turnovers.
Starting Mitchell Smith was an obvious mismatch on paper against an undersized SIU team.
The mismatch worked: Missouri used its size advantage to great effect on offense and its length proved a problem against a smaller mid-major opponent.
“I think with Mitch (Smith) he's an older guy, he understands,” Martin said. “I think he was the reason Marcus (Domask) didn't play as well because of his length, his athleticism.”
The Tigers didn’t allow Southern Illinois’ leading scorer, Marcus Domask, to make a field goal in a four-point performance — far below his season average of 14.8.
"You know, give credit to Missouri again,” Southern Illinois coach Bryan Mullins said. “I think their defense was physical, think some of the length bothered Marcus (Domask) little bit."
Missouri uses size to its advantage
Saving the most obvious takeaway for last, Missouri destroyed Southern Illinois on the glass. The Tigers grabbed a 37-21 rebounding advantage overall, with a 15-4 edge on the offensive glass, allowing them to double their opponents in second-chance points.
The rebounding difference helped the Tigers outscore the Salukis 28-8 in the paint.
Missouri’s rebounding dominance was a team-wide trend, centers Tilmon and Nikko combined for only three rebounds. Mark and Mitchell Smith grabbed eight, six and four boards apiece, while Pickett added five from the wing.
A good performance on the boards is key heading into Braggin’ Rights. Illinois starts two traditional bigs: 7-foot freshman Kofi Cockburn and 6-foot-9 Giorgi Bezhanishvili.