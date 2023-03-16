SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After defeating No. 10 seed Utah State in its first game of the NCAA Tournament, Missouri moves on to the Round of the 32.
The Tigers will face *checks notes* Princeton.
That's right, Princeton, which became the third No. 15 seed in three seasons to take down a No. 2 seed when it defeated Arizona 59-55 on Thursday at the Golden 1 Center. Instead of facing the winners of the Pac-12, MU instead faces the Ivy League champions in the second round of the Big Dance on Saturday.
It's not the opponent Missouri fans were expecting, but hey, that's March. In an all-Tigers matchup, here are five things to know about Princeton.
A rebounding machine
To reach the NCAA Tournament this season, Princeton has dominated the glass. In its 29 games before facing Arizona, Princeton averaged 39.3 rebounds per game, the 10th most among Division-I teams.
In its matchup with the Wildcats, who ranked one spot above Princeton in rebounds per game, Princeton edged the battle on the boards 38-37.
Fortunately for MU, most of Princeton's rebounds don't come on the offensive glass, meaning it doesn't create a lot of second-chance points. MU will still need to take advantage of its own offensive possessions as it likely won't earn many extra opportunities from offensive rebounds with Princeton ready to pounce on Missouri misses.
1,000th point for leading scorer
A gigantic upset wasn't the only thing Princeton celebrated Thursday.
Princeton's leading scorer, Tosan Evbuomwan, recorded his 1,000th career point against Arizona. The senior notched 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists against the Wildcats, continuing a productive run of games after a pair of 21-point outings against Penn and Yale in the Ivy League Tournament.
Evbuomwan, who is from Newcastle, England, has been Princeton's go to scorer and creator this season. He is averaging 15.0 points and 4.8 assists per game, leading Princeton in both categories.
Evbuomwan's support team
While Evbuomwan is often relied on as Princeton's main scorer, the Tigers have a few weapons that can pose a danger to MU on Saturday.
Ryan Langborg and Matt Allocco are Princeton's next two top scorers, averaging 12.0 and 10.9 points per game, respectively. Allocco is also a 39.6% 3-point shooter.
In the paint, Princeton can turn to its impressive freshman Caden Pierce. Pierce leads the team in rebounds, averaging 7.1 per game along with 8.3 points per game. He has also stepped up recently with double-digit scoring performances in Princeton's three games before its matchup against the Wildcats.
Experience on the sidelines
While Dennis Gates is having a stellar first season with MU, his coaching counterpart Saturday, Mitch Henderson, is in his 11th season leading Princeton.
Henderson is the third-winningest coach in Princeton history and took his team to its last Big Dance in 2017 when it narrowly lost to Notre Dame as a No. 12 seed. He also played for Princeton and was on the roster the last time it pulled an upset as a lower seed, which came when it defeated UCLA as a No. 13 seed in 1996.
Princeton's history against MU
Saturday won't be the first time that Missouri and Princeton will face each other on the court.
The sides first met on the hardwood 65 years ago in 1957. MU defeated Princeton 83-71. Missouri at the time was led by Sparky Stalcup.
More recently, Quin Snyder won his first game as MU's head coach against Princeton in 1999. Keyon Dooling scored 25 points as Missouri improved the all-time series to 2-0 over Princeton with a 51-48 victory in Syracuse, New York.
Princeton and MU have one common opponent this season in Ivy League school Penn. Princeton defeated the Quakers three times, while MU beat Penn in its second game of the season.