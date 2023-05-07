Despite having already landed five new players in the transfer portal ahead of the 2023-24 season, Missouri men's basketball missed out on a sixth Sunday.
Florida State transfer Matthew Cleveland, who had Mizzou in his final three schools, opted to join Miami.
Cleveland picked the Hurricanes over MU and Auburn. He averaged 12.7 points and 6.0 rebounds per game in two seasons with the Seminoles.
After winning ACC Sixth Man of the Year as a freshman, Cleveland started 30 games this past season and saw his scoring and rebounding numbers improve.
Cleveland's link to MU stems in part from his past relationship with Tigers assistant Charlton "C.Y." Young. Young recruited Cleveland to Florida State when Cleveland was a five-star prospect in the Class of 2021.
At 6-foot-7 inches, Cleveland's length could have helped fill MU's need for bigger bodies. The Tigers successfully landed 6-8 forward Jesús Carralero from Campbell, but Mizzou does not appear to be finished in its search for size in the portal.
Bell's visit date set
Despite missing out on Cleveland, the Tigers remain linked to West Virginia center Jimmy Bell Jr.
Bell confirmed last Monday that he would visit MU, and that visit is now set to take place Wednesday-Friday, according to 24/7 High School Hoops.
At 6-foot-10, 285 pounds, Bell played one season with the Mountaineers, averaging 4.8 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. Before his move to Morgantown, West Virginia, he spent two seasons at Saint Louis and one at Moberly Area Community College.