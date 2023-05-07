Florida St Notre Dame Basketball (copy)

Florida State forward Matthew Cleveland dribbles against Notre Dame on Jan. 17 in South Bend, Ind. Cleveland chose Miami over Missouri and Auburn on Sunday.

 Michael Caterina/The Associated Press

Despite having already landed five new players in the transfer portal ahead of the 2023-24 season, Missouri men's basketball missed out on a sixth Sunday.

Florida State transfer Matthew Cleveland, who had Mizzou in his final three schools, opted to join Miami.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Missouri men's basketball reporter. Reach me at jjkf8f@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.