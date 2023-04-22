Having already acquired four players from the transfer portal ahead of the 2023-24 season, Missouri men's basketball continues to be linked to several prospects, including Florida State forward Matthew Cleveland.
Cleveland named the Tigers among his final three schools Saturday along with Auburn and Miami, according to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein. Cleveland took a visit to MU earlier this week.
In two seasons with the Seminoles, Cleveland, listed at 6 foot 7 and 200 pounds, averaged 12.7 points and six rebounds per game. He won ACC Sixth Man of the Year in his freshman campaign and started 30 games for the Seminoles last season, improving his scoring and rebounding numbers.
Cleveland was former five-star prospect in the Class of 2021, according to Rivals. He was also recruited to Florida State by current MU assistant Charlton Young.
Should Cleveland commit to Missouri, he would likely vie for a starting spot in the Tigers' lineup next season. His frame and active hands allow him to guard multiple positions on defense. Offensively, he can push the tempo in transition and is strong at finishing at the rim in traffic.