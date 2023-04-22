Having already acquired four players from the transfer portal ahead of the 2023-24 season, Missouri men's basketball continues to be linked to several prospects, including Florida State forward Matthew Cleveland.

Cleveland named the Tigers among his final three schools Saturday along with Auburn and Miami, according to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein. Cleveland took a visit to MU earlier this week.

  Missouri men's basketball reporter. Reach me at jjkf8f@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

