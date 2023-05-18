Thursday marked the final day of the NBA Draft Combine. On June 22, 58 players will hear their name called in the 2023 NBA Draft. One of those names could very well be Missouri’s Kobe Brown.

The 6-foot-8, 250-pound star forward has been at the combine in Chicago since it began Tuesday. Brown still has the option to return to MU, but if he hears his name called next month, where is he currently being projected to go?

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at jmlxr5@umsystem.edu