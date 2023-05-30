The idea North Carolina transfer guard Caleb Love might play in his home state Missouri next season is over. On Tuesday, Love announced in a post on his Twitter account his commitment to Arizona for the 2023-24 season.
Love, a St. Louis native and former Christian Brothers College High School standout, committed to Michigan earlier this offseason, but decommitted amid reported admissions issues, causing him to reopen his recruitment.
Before and after committing and decommitting from the Wolverines, Mizzou emerged in the rumor mill as a potential landing spot for the ex-Tar Heels guard, although there was never any concrete evidence of interest from either party. A little over a week ago, 247Sports reported that Gonzaga, Texas and his now-confirmed new school were the leading three favorites.
After leading North Carolina in scoring a season ago, Love joins a Tommy Lloyd led Wildcats team that finished 28-7 and No. 8 in the final AP Poll. Arizona entered the 2023 NCAA Tournament as the No. 2 seed in the South Region, where it fell in the first round to the same 15th-seeded Princeton team that defeated Missouri in the second round in Sacramento, California.