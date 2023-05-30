The idea North Carolina transfer guard Caleb Love might play in his home state Missouri next season is over. On Tuesday, Love announced in a post on his Twitter account his commitment to Arizona for the 2023-24 season.

Love, a St. Louis native and former Christian Brothers College High School standout, committed to Michigan earlier this offseason, but decommitted amid reported admissions issues, causing him to reopen his recruitment.

  • Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at jmlxr5@umsystem.edu