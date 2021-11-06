Former Missouri men's basketball coach Norm Stewart sat in a grey chair, a small table to his right occupied by a vase of yellow flowers and an untouched glass of water. The winningest coach in Tigers men's basketball history had stories to tell at the State Historical Society of Missouri — too many to relay in just an hour and a half.
Tales of a storied coaching and playing career filled Sam B. Cook Hall about 25 steps from the Art Gallery, which contained a popup exhibit with scrapbooks, photos and a bronze bust of Stewart.
A story from Stewart's playing days for the Tigers caught the attention of the audience.
Missouri traveled to face Indiana. Hoosiers coach Branch McCracken had the chance to bring in Stewart as a recruit but didn't take it because of the possibility that Stewart could "get lost."
So Stewart joined Sparky Stalcup's team in Columbia instead and beat Indiana on its own court in 1954.
McCracken approached Stewart after his 16-point effort and congratulated him on "a whale of a game," Stewart said. Stewart said he told McCracken "Coach, we got a lot of players that can make two free throws," and McCracken responded, "Yeah, but you don't have anybody (else) on your team who can make seven field goals."
After a short pause for the crowd's laughter, Stewart continued his story.
"And then he made a statement," Stewart said. "He said, 'I am the dumbest S.O.B. in this building.' I said, 'No you're not, you know that.' He said, 'Well, I could have had you playing here.'"
It was one of many stories Stewart told of his playing and coaching career and life in general. Born in Leonard and raised in Shelbyville — or as he put it, "The large community halfway between Chicago and Dallas" — he was at SHSMO as part of a lecture series called "My Missouri." The series invites significant Missourians to tell their stories about how the state shaped who they are.
Aged by his 86 years — 38 of them spent as coach of Northern Iowa and Missouri — Stewart made his way to the seat with the help of a walker and a boot. After he was introduced by Gary Kremer, he made the choice to "change the topic."
"The topic that I've selected is 'the ramblings of an old man,'" Stewart said. "Or — if this weren't such an esteemed, educated crowd — I would call it, 'BS by a coach.'"
And through the reminiscing on his basketball and baseball days — when he pitched a "nifty 13-hitter," he said, in a win against Oklahoma State en route to the national title — he recalled some of the slightest details of former players, teammates and coaches that many would have excused an elderly man for forgetting. He's stayed in close contact with many of them.
"Sadly, a lot of them are passing on," Stewart said. "It's not the way it's supposed to be."
He credited many people with his success — his family and coaches the most pertinent. His wife, Virginia, stood above the rest on the list of people who got him where he has been.
"I think I've got a pretty good resume," Stewart said. "If you do a resume on Virginia Stewart, it would far outdistance mine. She has been responsible for so many things."
The pair have three children and are now great-grandparents.
From recalling the time a player was late to practice because he claimed he ran himself over with his car to acknowledging saying he wouldn't spend his "Missouri money" in Kansas, Stewart was embraced by the crowd that came to see him.
"I've had a good life being involved with a great number of people at the highest levels in business, politics, sports — everything else," Stewart said. "I don't assume that I'm in that ranking with them, its just simply something that happened in my lifetime."