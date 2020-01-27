Former Missouri men’s basketball player Mario McKinney Jr., who left the program on Jan. 14 after a brief suspension, has decided on a new destination.
The freshman guard has enrolled at John A. Logan College, a community college in Carterville, Illinois. He plans to play on the school’s basketball team next season, per a report from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Dave Matter.
Citing a conversation with McKinney’s father, Matter stated that the player’s plans are to spend a year at the school then transfer to a Division I program for the 2021-22 season.
Neither McKinney nor John A. Logan men’s basketball coach Kyle Smithpeters responded to the Missourian’s request for comment. McKinney did post pictures on his Twitter account Monday of him wearing the school’s basketball jersey in what appeared to be a photo shoot.
McKinney, from Vashon High School in St. Louis, averaged 2.6 points in seven career appearances for the Tigers. He was suspended for undisclosed reasons before Missouri’s 91-75 win over Florida on Jan. 11 and wouldn’t suit up in a game again.