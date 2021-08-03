Former Missouri guard Dru Smith scored 11 points on 5-of-10 shooting with two rebounds and four assists in his debut on the Miami Heat's summer team. The game took place in the California Classic, as the actual NBA Summer League doesn't start until Saturday.
Smith, who played two seasons for the Tigers after transferring from Evansville in 2018, got the start for Miami. He added a pair of steals and a block. The Heat beat the Lakers 80-78.
Smith played in 25 games for Missouri in the past season, starting all of them. He averaged 14.1 points and 3.9 assists per game.
Former Missouri center Jeremiah Tilmon is also on an NBA roster this summer, having signed with the Orlando Magic on Friday.