Former Missouri men’s basketball player D’Angelo Allen was arrested on suspicion of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, second-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of weapons, according to a probable cause statement obtained by the Columbia Missourian on Monday.
The arrest was made Sunday in Columbia for an incident that occurred Nov. 13, 2018. Allen’s bail is set at $100,000 and his court date is scheduled for Sept. 9, according to the Boone County Government website.
The statement says that the victim woke up in the early hours of the morning on the day of the incident to Allen holding a gun to his face, which he then used to hit the victim in the head with “6-7 times.” Allen and a second individual mentioned in the statement, Keyon Dilosa, are accused of stealing approximately $2,500 from the victim’s dresser.
The victim said that while Allen had the gun to his head, he said, “I will shoot you, don’t make me shoot you.”
The victim’s father, who was reportedly present during the incident, said he woke up to his son yelling, and then another individual telling his son to “give me the money.”
The victim was “admitted into the hospital for the injuries he sustained from D’Angelo Allen,” per the statement .
Allen, 25, is said to have previously lived at the residence where the incident took place.
Allen was arrested while a freshman at Missouri in 2014 with then-teammate Jakeenan Gant on suspicion of misdemeanor third-degree assault, and subsequently suspended from the program by coach Kim Anderson.