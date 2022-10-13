Former Missouri men's basketball guard Dru Smith signed a two-way contract with the Miami Heat on Wednesday after several impressive performances with the Heat in the preseason.
Smith played in all five of the Heat's preseason games averaging 7.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He put up some particularly impressive numbers in the Heat's fourth preseason game against the Houston Rockets, when Smith notched 15 points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal in 26 minutes off the bench.
In the 2021-22 season, Smith's first as a pro, he appeared in 10 games with the Sioux Falls Skyforce, the Heat's G-League affiliate. He also played in three of the Heat's summer league games ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.
Smith spent two seasons with MU after he transferred from Evansville. He became known for his tenacious defense with the Tigers and led the SEC in steals in both campaigns. He was named first-team All-SEC and SEC All-Defensive team in his senior season, and averaged 14.3 points per game to help lead the Tigers to the 2021 NCAA Tournament.
The Heat tip off their first regular season game against the Chicago Bulls at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Miami.