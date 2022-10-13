Dru Smith to Heat (copy)

Missouri’s Dru Smith (12) pulls in a rebound in front of Georgia’s K.D. Johnson (0) in the first half of a Southeastern Conference Tournament game on March. 11, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Smith signed a two-way contract with the Miami Heat on Wednesday.

 Mark Humphrey/The Associated Press

Former Missouri men's basketball guard Dru Smith signed a two-way contract with the Miami Heat on Wednesday after several impressive performances with the Heat in the preseason.

Smith played in all five of the Heat's preseason games averaging 7.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He put up some particularly impressive numbers in the Heat's fourth preseason game against the Houston Rockets, when Smith notched 15 points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal in 26 minutes off the bench. 

  • General Assignment reporter - Summer 2022 studying sports journalism. Reach me at jjkf8f@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

