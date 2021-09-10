Former Missouri men's basketball guard Dru Smith signed an undisclosed deal with the Miami Heat on Friday.
Smith appeared in six NBA Summer League games for the three-time NBA champions, averaging eight points and shooting 46.7% from the field.
Smith hit double-digits in scoring twice over the summer, scoring 11 against the Los Angeles Lakers and 10 against the Dallas Mavericks.
He joins fellow former SEC players Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, Udonis Haslem and DJ Stewart Jr.
In his senior year with Missouri, Smith started every game, averaged 14.1 points and shot 44.4% from the field. He was named to the All-SEC First Team and was the first player in program history to be named to the SEC All-Defensive Team. Smith led the conference in steals.
He joins Michael Porter Jr. and Jordan Clarkson as Missouri alumni to currently play in the NBA.