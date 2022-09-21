Dru Smith defends against Devontae Shuler (another) (copy)

Missouri guard Dru Smith defends Ole Miss guard Devontae Shuler during a game against Ole Miss on Feb. 23, 2021, at the Mizzou Arena. Smith signed with the Miami Heat on Tuesday.

 Kayla Szymanski/Missourian

Former Missouri men's basketball guard Dru Smith signed with the Miami Heat on Tuesday.

Entering his second year in the NBA, Smith played in 10 games with the Sioux Falls Skyforce, the Heat's G-League affiliate last season. He also played in three of the Heat's summer league games, averaging 12 points and three steals per game.

  General Assignment reporter - Summer 2022 studying sports journalism.

