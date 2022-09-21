Former Missouri men's basketball guard Dru Smith signed with the Miami Heat on Tuesday.
Entering his second year in the NBA, Smith played in 10 games with the Sioux Falls Skyforce, the Heat's G-League affiliate last season. He also played in three of the Heat's summer league games, averaging 12 points and three steals per game.
Smith spent two seasons with MU after transferring from Evansville. As a senior in the 2020-21 season, Smith started in 26 games for the Tigers, averaging 14.3 points, 3.8 assists and 2.1 steals per game.
A pesky perimeter defender, Smith's stellar senior season earned him first-team All-SEC and SEC All-Defensive team honors. He led the conference in steals for two consecutive seasons and helped MU to a No. 9-seed in the NCAA Tournament.
The terms of Smith's deal are undisclosed, according to a release. He is the 20th member of the Heat's roster.