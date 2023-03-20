Kim English, who starred for Missouri men’s basketball from 2008-12, might be making a leap in the coaching ranks.
English emerged Monday as a target for the vacant Providence coaching job, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Former Friars coach Ed Cooley left to become Georgetown’s coach.
English was a two-time third-team All-Big 12 selection as a player for the Tigers. He also was named the 2012 Big 12 Tournament Most Outstanding Player. After his time in Columbia, where he was a part of the two winningest MU teams in program history, English spent stints in the pros as a player. He started his coaching career as an assistant at Tulsa and spent time at Colorado and Tennessee before landing the head coaching job at George Mason in 2021.
In his second season with the Patriots, he led them to a 20-13 record, ending with a loss to Saint Louis in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic 10 Championship. It was the most wins by George Mason since the 2016-17 season.
Show-Me a new team
Northwestern State guard and former Rock Bridge boys basketball star Ja’Monta Black is back in the transfer portal after spending one season with the Demons. He averaged 15.4 points per game while leading the Southland Conference in 3-pointers.
Black started his collegiate career with Missouri State along with his high school teammate and current MU guard Isiaih Mosley. The duo played three seasons with the Bears in Springfield, where Black averaged less than 10 points per game, before both players entered the portal after the 2021-22 season.
Black and Mosley won the 2019 MSHSAA Class 5 championship along with current Kansas guard DuJuan Harris. Black scored 11 points in the game as the Bruins won their first state championship in program history.
Black’s teammate and Northwestern State’s leading scorer Demarcus Sharp also entered the portal. Sharp played for Charleston high school in Charleston, Missouri and also joined the Demons from Missouri State. He averaged 19.5 points per game last season, winning the Southern Conference Player of the Year. After an impressive campaign, he has reportedly been in contact with Missouri, according to 24/7 High School Hoops.
Southeast Missouri State guard Phillip Russell also entered the transfer portal. He played for Vashon in St. Louis and averaged 18.1 points per game for SEMO last season. He notched 26 points when the Redhawks played the Tigers in Columbia back in December.
Trio of former Tigers in portal
A trio of former Missouri players from the 2021-22 season have re-entered the transfer portal, according to Verbal Commits.
Former MU guard DaJuan Gordon entered the portal after one season with New Mexico State. He averaged 9.3 points per game, but the Aggies’ season was cut short due to a pair of off-the-court incidents.
Sean Durugordon, who also departed the Tigers after seeing little action in the 2021-22 campaign is also searching for a new team.
Durugordon started 23 games for Austin Peay, averaging 12.4 points and six rebounds per game. He played in just 12 games and averaged just 3.2 points with the Tigers during the 2021-22 season.
Northwestern State center Jordan Wilmore, who played two seasons for Missouri also entered the portal. Wilmore played in 23 games for the Demons and started six games for MU in 2021-22.