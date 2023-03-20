George Mason Maryland Basketball (copy)

Former Missouri standout and current George Mason coach Kim English gestures during the second half of a game against Maryland on Nov. 17, 2021, in College Park, Md. English has emerged as a top candidate for the vacant Providence coaching job.

 Nick Wass/The Associated Press

Kim English, who starred for Missouri men’s basketball from 2008-12, might be making a leap in the coaching ranks.

English emerged Monday as a target for the vacant Providence coaching job, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Former Friars coach Ed Cooley left to become Georgetown’s coach.

