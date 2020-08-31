Former Missouri men’s basketball player Jordan Geist will be playing in Germany for the second year running as he inked a deal with MLP Academics Heidelberg for the 2020-21 season. He announced the news Monday on Twitter.

After going undrafted in the NBA in 2019, the former Tiger guard decided to head overseas, signing with Römerstrom Gladiators Trier. In his first season playing in the Germany’s ProA League, Geist had a solid year, averaging almost 19 points a game over 26 games.

The 6-foot-2 ball-handler averaged 9.7 points and 2.6 assists per game in his three seasons with the Tigers, finishing with a team-leading 14.8 points and three assists per game during his senior season in 2018-19, both career-highs.

