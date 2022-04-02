Former Missouri men’s basketball assistant coach Cornell Mann was named the sixth coach of Grand Valley State on Saturday. Mann spent five seasons with the Tigers as one of former head coach Cuonzo Martin’s assistants.
“I am thrilled to be a part of the Grand Valley State Laker family,” Mann said in a news release. “I cannot wait to get started working with the young men in our program and to build upon the tradition already in place at GVSU.”
Grand Valley State, a Division II school in Allendale, Michigan, finished 17-11 last season.
Mann was head coach at Missouri against Kentucky this season, filling in for Martin while he was out with COVID-19.
Mann’s previous coaching stops were at Oakland, Iowa State, Dayton, Western Michigan and Central Michigan. He made the NCAA Tournament with five different programs, including four consecutive appearances at Iowa State.
“Cornell set himself apart in two ways,” GVSU athletic director Keri Becker said in the release. “First, when he enters a room, he instantly connects. He will build lasting relationships with our student-athletes, work well with our staff and engage the campus and community as he builds the energy around our men’s basketball team. Second, his recruiting connections in Michigan and surrounding areas was unparalleled.”