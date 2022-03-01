Former Missouri men's basketball coach Kim Anderson announced his retirement via Twitter on Tuesday. He spent the past five seasons at Pittsburg State.
"It has been a great ride, and I am extremely thankful for having had the opportunity to coach Gorilla Basketball," Anderson said via Twitter. "Special thanks to all the players, Assistant Coaches, student assistants, trainers and administrators for making my time in Pittsburg a memorable one."
Anderson, who is from Sedalia and attended Smith-Cotton, retires after 20 years as a coach and 40 years of being in college basketball. He played at Missouri from 1973-77 and was selected by the Portland Trail Blazers in the second round of the 1977 NBA Draft. He was Big Eight Co-Player of the year in 1977.
Anderson began his coaching career as an assistant with the Tigers under Norm Stewart in 1982. He had a six-year stint as an assistant at Baylor before returning to Missouri. Anderson then became the coach of Division II Central Missouri, where he won the national championship in 2014. He won two conference tournaments and four regular season titles with the Mules.
He was appointed coach at Missouri in 2014 and was the coach for three years. He finished with a 27-68 record and never finished higher than 13th in the SEC before he was fired. Anderson then moved to Pittsburg State.
"Finally, none of this would have been possible without the world's greatest family and friends," Anderson said via Twitter. "Their love and support were unbelievable."