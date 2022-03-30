Former Missouri men’s basketball forward Trevon Brazile committed to Arkansas, he announced via Twitter on Wednesday. Brazile had a standout season in Columbia, averaging 6.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game.
Brazile officially entered the portal March 22.
Brazile leaving Missouri is a big loss for new coach Dennis Gates, who was at Cleveland State while Brazile was coming out of high school. Gates’ Vikings team was one of three Division I programs to give Brazile an offer.
The other two were Missouri and Montana State.
Arkansas and Brazile will face Missouri twice next season.
Brazile reportedly considered returning to Missouri, transferring or entering the NBA Draft. The freshman from Springfield reportedly had interest in the draft and several other programs before joining the Razorbacks.
DaJuan Gordon also entered the transfer portal. He posted the information on his Instagram story after the news was announced by Verbal Commits.
Gordon is the fifth Tiger to enter the portal since MU announced that coach Cuonzo Martin would not return, joining Brazile, Anton Brookshire, Javon Pickett and Jordan Wilmore. Sean Durugordon entered the portal midway through the season.
After transferring to Missouri from Kansas State, Gordon was a starter in Columbia under Martin. He averaged 8.3 points, four rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Tigers and shot 41% from the field. Gordon shot 37% from the 3-point line.
Gordon entering the portal means Gates now has four open scholarship positions. That number could grow if more players enter the portal.
The Tigers have been linked with 19 players in the portal so far.