After just one season with Missouri men's basketball, Anton Brookshire has decided to transfer to Iona to continue his collegiate career. In his freshman season, Brookshire started three games for Missouri and led the team in free-throw percentage (83%).
The Springfield product averaged just 1.5 points on 27% shooting before missing the last 10 games of the season with a wrist injury.
Brookshire will join a national-championship winning coach in Rick Pitino — who won in 1996 with Kentucky and then again in 2013 with Louisville before the NCAA vacated the title due to program infractions.
Pitino has spent the past two seasons with Iona, going 37-14 which includes an NCAA Tournament appearance in 2021.