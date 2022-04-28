Just three days after announcing he was going to leave Missouri, Amari Davis has committed to playing his senior season at Wright State. His hometown— Trotwood, Ohio — is just 17 miles from the Wright State campus in Dayton, Ohio.
Despite only starting 13 games last season for the Tigers, Davis had the fourth-highest mark for minutes per game. He averaged nine points a contest and shot 42.5% from the field.
Davis also tied an MU school record this season after shooting a perfect 10 of 10 on Jan. 18 in a road win against Ole Miss. He also achieved his season-high of 23 points in the same game.
With Davis' announcement to leave the program April 25, he became the ninth MU player from last season to enter the transfer portal. Currently only three players from last season's team are still with the Tigers: Kobe Brown, Kaleb Brown and Ronnie DeGray III.
While four of the nine players that entered the portal are still looking for their next school, four of the five that have found a new home have decided to go to the mid-major level. Trevon Brazile is the only one to still play in a power-six conference, committing to Arkansas in March.
Wright State went 22-14 last season and won the Horizon League Conference Tournament. The Raiders made the NCAA Tournament and beat fellow 16th-seeded Bryant before losing to one-seed Arizona.