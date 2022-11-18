Across 3 continents and 5 different leagues, seven players represent the Missouri men's basketball at the professional level. 19 days into November, here’s how they have performed through the month so far.
Clarkson, Porter Jr shining in the NBA
During its four-game winning streak between Nov. 4-9, Jordan Clarkson scored 20, 23, 22 and 23 points for the Utah Jazz. The Jazz lost their next three but Clarkson led Utah with 18 points in a 121-112 loss to the Washington Wizards. He recorded 12 points in a seven point loss to the Philadelphia 76ers and 15 points in a 7 point loss to the New York Knicks.
On Friday against the Phoenix Suns, Clarkson scored 20 points on 8-for-16 shooting in a 134-131 win.
With the Utah Jazz currently second place in the Western Conference, Clarkson has averaged 19.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. He ranks second on the Jazz for both points and assists.
Clarkson and the Jazz return to action Saturday against the Portland Trail Blazers.
519 miles east of Salt Lake City in Denver, Michael Porter Jr. has had a solid start to the 2022-23 season, after playing just nine games a season ago. So far in November, Porter has recorded 15 points and five rebounds per game, shooting 42% from behind the arc. Porter’s best performance came on Nov. 13 against the Chicago Bulls, when he dropped 31 points on 11-for-16 shooting and 6-for-9 from 3. Against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, Porter scored 10 points in a 127-99 loss.
The Nuggets have a rematch against the Mavericks on Sunday.
Jontay Porter, Smith impress in G-League
Averaging 15 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3 assists with the Milwaukee Bucks G-League affiliate the Wisconsin Herd, Jontay Porter's run through the month of November has been a stellar one. He’s shot 46.4% from the field and 46.2% from 3 in seven games for the Herd.
On Nov 12., Porter dropped 30 points shooting 6-for-10 from 3 in a 135-133 victory over the Motor City Cruise. Three days later in a rematch against the Cruise, Porter recorded 12 points, eight rebounds and two assists in a 137-112 victory. The Herd played their final game of a triple-header with the Cruise on Thursday, and Porter scored 19 points in a 117-105 win.
In Dru Smith’s only November appearance with the Sioux Falls Skyforce on Nov. 12, he recorded 18 points and 11 rebounds shooting 4-for-6 from 3-point land in a 124-114 victory over the Mad Ants of Fort Wayne.
Marcus Denmon scores 29 for Greek side, Peristeri
Marcus Denmon has had an outstanding season so far for Peristeri in Greece. Following a 89-64 loss to Rytas Vilnius on Nov. 1, Denmon dropped 29 points shooting 7-for-10 from 3 in a 102-77 win over AS Kardistas on Nov. 6. Denmon is in his first season with team after spending the 2021-22 season in Turkey.
Two Tigers perform well in Asia
In his sixth season in Japan and his first with B2 League side Altiri Chiba, Leo Lyons is averaging 13.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists. Lyons has recorded 10-plus points in his last six games dating back to Oct. 23. In Altiri Chiba's most recent game against the Nagasaki Velca, Lyons notched 18 points, six rebounds and four assists in a 104-84 drubbing. He scored 16 points and collected 14 rebounds against Nagasaki Velca in a 96-94 loss Oct. 12.
Much like his days as a Tiger, efficiency has been key for Ra Gun-ah, formerly known as Ricardo Ratliffe. In November, Gun-ah has played in four games with Korean Basketball League side Jeonju KCC and averaged 15.2 points and 16 rebounds per game, shooting 42.2% from the field.