Michael Fly (mug)

Michael Fly

 Courtesy of MU Athletics

Michael Fly announced Tuesday that he will leave Missouri to become the associate head coach of Jacksonville men’s basketball.

Fly brings 17 years of collegiate and professional basketball coaching experience to the Dolphins after most recently serving as the director of scouting and analytics for Missouri under Dennis Gates this past season.

  Christian Riley Dutcher is a sports journalist for the Columbia Missourian.