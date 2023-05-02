Michael Fly announced Tuesday that he will leave Missouri to become the associate head coach of Jacksonville men’s basketball.
Fly brings 17 years of collegiate and professional basketball coaching experience to the Dolphins after most recently serving as the director of scouting and analytics for Missouri under Dennis Gates this past season.
“Coach Fly brought tremendous value, ... not only to me, but to our entire staff and student-athletes as a mentor and advisor,” Gates said in a release. “In just one year, he played an instrumental role in helping build the University of Missouri into a top-25 program.”
The move allows Fly to return to the Atlantic Sun Conference, where he spent four years as the coach of Florida Gulf Coast. He also served as an assistant coach for the Eagles when they became the first No. 15 seed to reach the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16.
“Coach Fly is an unbelievable addition to Jacksonville basketball,” Jacksonville coach Jordan Mincy said in the release. “He is a proven winner and relentless recruiter who knows the ASUN Conference inside and out.”
Mincy, whose team finished the 2022-23 season 13-16, is entering his third year as the Dolphins’ coach.
“After speaking with Coach Mincy about his vision for the men’s basketball program at Jacksonville, it became immediately clear to me that I wanted to be part of his journey,” Fly said in the release. “I want to thank Coach Dennis Gates and his staff for the unforgettable season at Missouri and the kindness they showed my family and I in Columbia.”