Former Missouri standout DeMarre Carroll is joining the Milwaukee Bucks as an assistant coach, Yahoo News reported Tuesday.

While at MU, Carroll helped the Tigers to the Elite Eight in the 2009 NCAA tournament, part of a 34-7 season. During that season, the forward was named first-team All-Big 12 and Big 12 men’s basketball tournament MVP.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant sports editor for Spring 2021. Reach me at mcandrewcalum@gmail.com, on Twitter @C_McAndrew95, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you