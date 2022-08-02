Former Missouri standout DeMarre Carroll is joining the Milwaukee Bucks as an assistant coach, Yahoo News reported Tuesday.
While at MU, Carroll helped the Tigers to the Elite Eight in the 2009 NCAA tournament, part of a 34-7 season. During that season, the forward was named first-team All-Big 12 and Big 12 men’s basketball tournament MVP.
Carroll was a first-round pick by the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2009 NBA Draft. He spent two seasons with the Grizzlies, and has since made stops at Denver, Utah, Atlanta, Toronto, Brooklyn, San Antonio and Houston, where he ended his playing career in 2020.
He will now join Mike Budenholzer’s staff in Milwaukee. He played for the coach during his time with the Hawks from 2013-15, making an Eastern Conference Finals appearance in 2015.
The Bucks lost in seven games to the Boston Celtics in last season’s Eastern Conference semifinals.