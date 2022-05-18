Former Missouri men's basketball director of athletic performance Marcus Edwards joined coach Jerry Stackhouse's staff at Vanderbilt on Wednesday as a strength and conditioning coach. Edwards was with MU for the 2017-18 and 2021-22 campaigns.
He has also worked at Texas, Southern Illinois and Wyoming.
“I would like to thank Coach Stackhouse for this opportunity, and I’m looking forward to working under his leadership,” Edwards said in a news release. “He’s done a tremendous job building this program, and I’m excited to contribute to its success. I’m ready to get to work with our guys this summer and help prepare them to compete — both physically and mentally — at an elite level.”
Edwards is the second member of former MU coach Cuonzo Martin's staff to be hired elsewhere since Martin's departure. Cornell Mann was named coach at Grand Valley State in April. Former assistant coach Chris Hollender is rumored to be interested in the opening at Evansville, though there has not been confirmation of that.
Coleman commits to Ball State
Former Missouri men's basketball guard Jarron Coleman committed to Ball State, he announced via Instagram. Coleman entered the transfer portal April 22.
Coleman is returning to Ball State after playing there his freshman year, when he won Mid-American Conference Freshman of the Year.
Not a true point guard, Coleman largely played there when Missouri went through several injuries. He averaged 8.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists. Coleman shot 36% from the field last season.
Former MU guard Pinson commits to New Mexico State
Former Missouri point guard Xavier Pinson committed to New Mexico State, he announced via Instagram. Pinson is entering his final season of college eligibility.
His commitment comes despite announcing a final two of Mississippi State and Xavier.
New Mexico State will be Pinson's third school. He played three years at Missouri before transferring to LSU for one season. Pinson entered the portal after LSU exited the NCAA Tournament and later voiced his support for ousted coach Will Wade.
Pinson averaged 9.8 points, 4.8 assists and 2.4 rebounds last season. He shot 36.5% from the field.