Two former Missouri Tigers saw action throughout the past two days in the Las Vegas Summer League.
Ex-MU center Jeremiah Tilmon Jr. scored eight points and grabbed two rebounds in the Orlando Magic’s 84-81 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday. He made all three of his field goal attempts and committed four fouls in 12 minutes and 25 seconds of action.
Ex-MU guard Dru Smith did not play in the Miami Heat’s opener against the Boston Celtics on Saturday. He suffered a knee injury with the Sioux Falls Skyforce in February that sidelined him for the rest of the G League season.Jontay Porter played 1 minute and 21 seconds in the Denver Nuggets’ second game Summer League game Sunday. He did not record a statistic. In the Nuggets’ first matchup, he scored six points.