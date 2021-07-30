In the wake of Thursday's NBA Draft, former Missouri standouts Jeremiah Tilmon and Dru Smith have signed Summer League deals with the Orlando Magic and Miami Heat, respectively.

Alex Kennedy of BasketballNews.com first tweeted out the news on Tilmon after the two former Tigers went undrafted, as expected.

MU basketball followed up Friday with tweets on the deals.

