In the wake of Thursday's NBA Draft, former Missouri standouts Jeremiah Tilmon and Dru Smith have signed Summer League deals with the Orlando Magic and Miami Heat, respectively.
Alex Kennedy of BasketballNews.com first tweeted out the news on Tilmon after the two former Tigers went undrafted, as expected.
Jeremiah Tilmon from Missouri is signing a Summer League deal with the Orlando Magic, a league source told https://t.co/CWUTf0T3P2.— Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) July 30, 2021
MU basketball followed up Friday with tweets on the deals.
Pro Tiger. #ToTheFinishLine 🏁🔥 pic.twitter.com/COKZ77BMHq— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) July 30, 2021
We have a feeling Dru's gonna fit right in...🔥🏀#ToTheFinishLine 🏁🔥 pic.twitter.com/fIlFhd5zTO— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) July 30, 2021