Missouri men's basketball will face a few challenges Sunday and Monday in the Jacksonville Classic.
Southern Methodist (3-1)
The first 10 minutes of the semifinal matchup between SMU and Missouri will be a strong indicator of how the game will end. While the Tigers had sluggish starts in the past two games, the Mustangs have been hitting the ground running. SMU started the past two contests with 13-0 and 16-0 leads against Southeastern Louisiana and Northwestern State, respectively. It scored 50 points in each game's first half as well.
The Mustangs like to run up-tempo, evidenced by their average of 80.5 points. While coach Cuonzo Martin wants to run up-tempo as well, MU only averages 66 points. It will be interesting to see if Martin wants to try and run with the Mustangs or not.
In his sixth season in Dallas, coach Tim Jankovich leans on senior guard Kendric Davis, who leads the team with 17.8 points a game. Davis is coming off of a season-high 25 points. Fellow senior Marcus Weathers is also an impact player for SMU. Weathers is averaging 18.5 points and 11.5 rebounds in his past two games. However, only at 6-foot-5, Kobe Brown should be able to match up well with him.
The lone loss of the season came against No. 13 Oregon in Eugene, Oregon, falling 86-63. The Ducks dominated the paint early, which allowed them to have 50 points at half with a 15-point lead. Oregon finished with 48 points in the paint. In Missouri's last game against NIU, the Tigers had 34 of their 54 points in the paint.
If Martin and his team can avoid getting blitzed, play at their desired tempo offensively, and keep SMU's stars in check, they should have a good chance to reach the championship game of the Jacksonville Classic.
Florida State (2-1)
Pending an upset effort from Loyola Marymount on Sunday night, the Seminoles will most likely be playing the championship game. However — similarly to MU — FSU was caught in a close defensive battle against a lower-tier opponent in Tulane, barely escaping with a 59-54 win. The only loss of the season for Florida State came in a 16-point defeat to in-state rival Florida.
Fifth in all-time wins in Atlantic Coastal Conference history, legendary coach Leonard Hamilton is known for having a deep rotation. Ten players on the roster average over eight minutes, compared to MU's six. If the Tigers play against FSU, fatigue can play a major factor in the second leg of back-to-back games.
Senior forward Malik Osborne is the star player for Florida State, averaging 15 points. At 6-9, his height can pose a problem for Missouri defensively. FSU also features Cam'Ron Fletcher, a St. Louis native that was a major recruiting target for Martin. The Kentucky transfer averages seven points off the bench.
The last time the Seminoles and the Tigers shared the court was back in March 2018. In the first round of the NCAA Tournament, ninth-seeded FSU knocked off eighth-seeded MU 67-54, ending Martin's first season in Columbia.
Loyola Marymount (2-1)
After losing in the season opener to Chattanooga, the Lions have rebounded with two straight wins against Arizona Christian and Little Rock. Based in Los Angeles, LMU plays in the West Coast Conference alongside No. 1 Gonzaga.
If Missouri were to play the Lions, it would be the first matchup ever between the two schools.
After pulling off the first winning season in the WCC since 2012, second-year coach Stan Johnson looks to continue to build off the momentum. To accomplish that, he relies on guard Joe Quintana, who averages 20 points. In his last game against Little Rock, Quintana shot 7 of 11 from behind the arc. His shooting ability can pose a serious threat to the Tigers.