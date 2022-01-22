For most of the game, it appeared that Missouri men’s basketball was bound for the season sweep of Alabama. The Tigers led for more than 33 minutes and led by as many as 14 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, but ultimately collapsed again in a tight SEC game.
The Crimson Tide won 86-76 on Saturday, largely behind an 18-3 run in the final 5:45, a stretch that saw the Tigers hit one of their final eight field goal attempts.
“(Alabama was) getting stops,” Missouri guard Jarron Coleman said.
That one field goal in the final five minutes was a 3 from Trevon Brazile, who only played three minutes in the second half.
“I just felt like with smaller guys, it’s hard when they run those screens and get into situations,” Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said. “Now he’s not the shot blocker you need to be. ... I thought he did a good job with bigger guys.”
It’s difficult to pinpoint exactly where the dominoes began to fall for Missouri (8-10, 2-4), which had its best 3-point shooting performance of the season at 45.8% from beyond the arc. In fact, the Tigers shot better than Alabama from the field and the 3-point line but still found a way to lose the game.
“I’ve never been one to complain about how the game flows,” Martin said. “I’m proud of the toughness. ... We improved offensively but we’ve got to find way to buckle down the system.”
One major area for the Tide was the offensive glass. Alabama (13-6, 4-3) grabbed 23 offensive rebounds, its most in any game this season, and scored 24 second-chance points. On the same end, Missouri only had 16 defensive rebounds and 30 overall.
Coleman said it was a similar finish to the loss to Texas A&M on Jan. 15, when the Tigers led for more than 35 minutes before collapsing and dropping the game 67-64.
Alabama rebounded 59% of its misses overall and scored 1.47 points per possession in the second half.
“It’d be different if we were fighting for (the offensive rebounds) and blocking out (and) they were still getting them,” Coleman said. “We were all watching the glass.”
The Tigers also had problems staying out of foul trouble. Like many issues for Missouri, this is nothing new, but it’s typically one or two players who finish a game in danger of fouling out.
That was an even bigger issue for the Tigers on Saturday, with five players — Coleman, DaJuan Gordon, Kobe Brown, Amari Davis and Ronnie DeGray III — finishing with at least four fouls. Gordon fouled out.
“I would assume it would cause you to be a little passive with your one-on-one defense,” Martin said. “But no excuses. There’s a reason why you get three or four fouls.”
In terms of free throws, Missouri didn’t get to the line nearly enough. The Tigers only had five free-throw attempts compared to Alabama’s 29.
Missouri finished with 23 personal fouls; Alabama finished with 13.
“I feel like they had some where they could have let us keep playing,” Coleman said. “Foul trouble had a big role in it because they were getting free throws. We were good matching buckets the whole half, then ... we stopped scoring, and that’s when they end up going on their run to win the game.”
Those were the two biggest areas the Tigers failed to contain, particularly in the final five minutes. But that doesn’t touch on Jaden Shackelford getting to the rim too easily, leaving JD Davison open on the perimeter or limiting Jahvon Quinerly’s chances to distribute on any of his nine assists.
All of those play a role in a collapse like that. And Missouri had no answer to any of it.
Alabama earned its win. Make no mistake about it. But even more so, Missouri earned its loss in those final five minutes.