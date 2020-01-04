LEXINGTON, Ky. — The way Missouri men's basketball started out its SEC opener Saturday at Kentucky, Rupp Arena's sea of blue was seeing red.
The Tigers took the game to the nation's No. 17-ranked team and helped themselves to a 17-9 lead. Coach Cuonzo Martin's group was playing its standard active, handsy defense and limiting the Wildcats' offensive chances.
But that aggressive style can lead to fouls, missed assignments and out-of-position miscues. In Missouri's 71-59 loss in Lexington, the Tigers had a little bit of all of the above.
In addition, there's a reason why Rupp Arena is one of college basketball's toughest places to win. The attendance Saturday of 20,396 was about 100 short of a sellout.
Kentucky went on a 22-6 run after the Tigers' solid start to lead by five at halftime, and then outscored Missouri 40-33 in the second half to win with the help of 27 free throws in 30 attempts.
That success at the free throw line is a well-established strength of the 'Cats — their 80.1% team percentage from the foul stripe is one of the nation's best — and Martin remarked it was one of the key reasons UK turned the game in its favor.
But at the end of the day in his postgame press conference, Martin didn't seem to stress too heavily about the defeat.
"They did a good job of getting to the rim. That's what they do. They drive the ball," Martin said. "We lost to a good team at home. It's not going back to the drawing board."
Fouls, in particular, were Missouri's biggest annoyance. Already with seven players with two fouls or more early in the second half, the Tigers had 21 total called on them by the time forward Mitchell Smith picked one up with 12:23 left in the game.
Missouri's bigs especially felt the strain. Smith fouled out, Jeremiah Tilmon finished with four and Reed Nikko with three. The situation got so desperate that Martin even gave junior college transfer Axel Okongo — who hasn't played all year — his first minutes of the season in the first half.
"Obviously, any time you have any player in foul trouble, it's hard," Nikko said. "We've done a good job this year having the next man up mentality when that is the case for anyone, not just Jeremiah. We all just kind of took it as a challenge and, you know, that's just guys trying to do the job."
As for Kentucky's offensive production, it was a tale of two different players in two different halves.
Nick Richards was Missouri's first problem. He had 17 points and 8 rebounds in the first half alone, taking advantage of the Tigers' depleted frontcourt and finishing with 21 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks, the latter two game-highs.
The second half then signaled Immanuel Quickley's arrival. The sophomore had 17 points in the final 20 minutes, shooting 3-of-6 from the field and 9-of-9 from the line in the second half. Finishing with a career-high 23 points, he was arguably Kentucky's best player at creating shots and pushing to get to the free throw line with aggressive takes to the rim.
"I think (Richards) is a difference-maker," Martin said of the forward, who scored Kentucky's first nine points. "That was the difference. They had more from their bigs than we had from our bigs. But he's a much-improved big guy, to his credit. I know you hate to lose a game, but you're happy to see a young guy grow like that as a junior in college."
While Kentucky had Quickley and Richards on which to rely, Missouri didn't have a scorer who could respond in kind.
The Tigers were led by Dru Smith with 11 points and Kobe Brown with 9, as foul trouble (28 total fouls) gave nearly everyone on the floor for MU limited minutes. Martin praised Dru Smith and Javon Pickett's attacking of the rim despite going a combined 7-of-20 from the field, but also remarked that he wanted to see more production out of his trio of big men — Tilmon, Nikko and Mitchell Smith.
Dru Smith, who was whistled for four fouls himself, was the only Tiger to play for over 30 minutes. On the other hand, three Kentucky players reached that plateau, while Richards (29 minutes) was on pace to do so before fouling out.
"I thought we got a little careless with the ball," Martin said. "You have to make shots. You have to make plays. We felt like as a staff, going into the game, that the difference would be who can get interior production. And (Kentucky) won the battle."
The Tigers return to Columbia for a Tuesday game against Tennessee, a 78-64 loser to LSU on Saturday, as they attempt to rebound in conference play. The game is scheduled to tip at 6 p.m. and will be broadcast on the SEC Network.