The way Missouri men's basketball started out its SEC opener Saturday at Kentucky, Rupp Arena's sea of blue was seeing red.
The Tigers took the game to the nation's No. 17-ranked team and helped themselves to a 17-9 lead. Coach Cuonzo Martin's group was playing its standard active, handsy defense and limiting the Wildcats' offensive chances.
But that aggressive style can lead to fouls, missed assignments and out-of-position miscues. In addition, there's a reason why Rupp Arena is one of college basketball's toughest places to win.
In Missouri's 71-59 loss in Lexington, the Tigers had a little bit of all of the above.
Kentucky went on a 22-6 run after the Tigers' solid start to lead by five at halftime, and then outscored Missouri 40-33 in the second half to win with the help of 27 free throws in 30 attempts.
Fouls, in particular, were Missouri's biggest annoyance. Already with seven players with two fouls or more early in the second half, the Tigers had 21 total called on them by the time forward Mitchell Smith picked one up with 12:23 left in the game.
As for Kentucky's offensive production, it was a tale of two different players in two different halves.
Nick Richards was Missouri's first problem. He had 17 points and 8 rebounds in the first half alone, taking advantage of the Tigers' depleted frontcourt and finishing with 21 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks, the latter two game-highs.
The second half then signaled Immanuel Quickley's arrival. The sophomore had 17 points in the final 20 minutes, shooting 3-of-6 from the field and 9-of-9 from the line in the second half.
He was arguably Kentucky's best player at creating shots and pushing to get to the free throw line with aggressive takes to the rim. But while Kentucky had Quickley and Richards on which to rely, Missouri didn't have a scorer who could respond in kind.
The Tigers were led by Dru Smith with 11 points and Kobe Brown with 9, as foul trouble gave nearly everyone on the floor for the Tigers limited minutes.
The Tigers return to Columbia Tuesday as they attempt to rebound in conference play against Tennessee, a 78-64 loser to LSU on Saturday. The game is scheduled to tip at 6 p.m. and be broadcast on the SEC Network.