Texas A M Missouri Basketball

Texas A&M forward Julius Marble (34) is fouled while making a basket against Missouri during the first half of a game Wednesday in College Station, Texas. The Tigers fouled the Aggies 29 times during the game.

 Sam Craft/The Associated Press

It was a blowout. Then Missouri cut Texas A&M’s 21-point lead to just four with 10:20 left in the second half, before another extended Aggies run sealed an 82-64 upset victory over the No. 20-ranked Tigers.

When Missouri faces Florida for the second of its two-game road trip Saturday, they will have to regroup in order to avoid a second consecutive loss. Missouri returns to Mizzou Arena to face No. 15 Arkansas on Wednesday.

  • Missouri men's basketball reporter. Reach me at jjkf8f@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

