It was a blowout. Then Missouri cut Texas A&M’s 21-point lead to just four with 10:20 left in the second half, before another extended Aggies run sealed an 82-64 upset victory over the No. 20-ranked Tigers.
When Missouri faces Florida for the second of its two-game road trip Saturday, they will have to regroup in order to avoid a second consecutive loss. Missouri returns to Mizzou Arena to face No. 15 Arkansas on Wednesday.
Foul trouble
Texas A&M shot 32 free throws Wednesday, making 75% of them. The Aggies frustrated the Tigers defensively and were able to utilize their free-throw shooting to subdue a Missouri comeback early in the second half.
The Aggies got key production from the line from a few unexpected names. Julius Marble, now a 48.9% free throw shooter, made five of his six attempts, and Henry Coleman III made both of his attempts — he is a 66.7% free throw shooter.
Giving away free shots at the line can be back-breaking for a team on the road, and it put the Tigers in a tough position with players forced to adjust how they defend in foul trouble. Missouri’s leading scorer this season D’Moi Hodge fouled out Saturday with 5:44 left, and Kobe Brown once again struggled with fouls, committing a pair in the first half and finishing with four.
Florida currently ranks No. 35 in the country shooting 75.4% from the line. Keeping the Gators off the stripe will help the Tigers sustain pressure in another difficult road environment.
MU coach Dennis Gates also said the Tigers need to continue working to get to the line themselves. Missouri shot just eight free throws in the second half, compared to 13 in the opening period.
Ice-cold shooting
Missouri made just seven 3s Wednesday, including just one in the first half. The Tigers haven’t made more than seven 3s in a true road game so far this season, knocking down just six in their loss to Arkansas on Jan. 5 and seven in their overtime win over Wichita State on Nov. 29.
The Tigers‘ grit and willingness to keep taking 3s despite a cold shooting night was evident Wednesday. In addition to defensive improvement in the second half, their willingness to shoot helped contribute to a brief comeback before Texas A&M re-established a foothold in the game.
But the Tigers’ 3-point shooting trends on the road so far this season suggest that despite the roster’s experience, they are still adjusting to SEC road environments. They will have to become accustomed quickly, especially with a difficult stretch of back-to-back road games against ranked Tennessee and Auburn teams later this season.
Lack of paint presence
The Aggies showed no fear to begin the contest Saturday and prevented Missouri from getting out to its usual fast start. Texas A&M limited Brown after an early scoring spurt and penetrated the paint to earn 12 second-chance points.
While Gates has developed strategies that can overcome a loss in the rebounding battle, a slow start and foul trouble allowed Texas A&M to establish itself inside. Missouri failed to work its way around another poor performance on the glass away from home.
As the Tigers look to develop consistency against bigger teams and opponents willing to earn points in the paint, Missouri could get help from its current personnel. Six-foot-10 Mohamed Diarra played extended minutes Saturday, which Gates said he earned. If he continues to develop, the Tigers may be able to add another weapon to counteract big rebounding games from its opponents going forward.