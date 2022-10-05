Missouri men’s basketball landed its third commitment from the Class of 2023, as four-star center Jordan Butler announced Wednesday that he signed to Dennis Gates’ side.
Butler joins Trent Pierce and Anthony Robinson II as the three players in the Class of 2023 to commit to the Tigers. All three are designated in the top 150 of 247Sports’ class rankings.
Butler took to Instagram Live to make the announcement and selected Missouri over Auburn and South Carolina.
The big man is the No. 103 prospect in the 2023 class and No. 2 in South Carolina, according to 247Sports. He attends Christ Church Episcopal School in Greenville, South Carolina, and visited Missouri on Sept. 16.
Butler’s older brother John Butler, who currently plays for the New Orleans Pelicans, spent his lone college season at Florida State, where he was coached by MU assistant C.Y. Young. Young also helped recruit John Butler to Florida State, part of a 2021 class which ranked No. 2 in the country.
At 6-foot-10, Jordan Butler will add depth to the Tigers’ frontcourt. MU currently has just two players — Mohamed Diarra (6-10) and Mabor Majak (7-2) — listed at 6-10 or taller. Both Diarra and Majakhave three seasons of eligibility remaining.
Brown, Honor, Troup and Frank to attend SEC Media Days
Missouri men’s and women’s basketball are sending two players from each team to attend this season’s SEC Media Days on Oct. 18-19 in Birmingham, Alabama.
Kobe Brown and Nick Honor from the men’s team and Hayley Frank and Haley Troup from the women’s side were tapped to travel with head coaches Dennis Gates and Robin Pingeton to participate in the two-day event.
Coaches and players from all SEC women’s basketball teams speak on Day 1, and representatives from the men’s programs speak on Day 2.
SEC Media Days returns to in-person activities this season after the event was held on Zoom last year, when MU did not have any player representatives. Only Pingeton and former men’s team coach Cuonzo Martin spoke with the media in 2021.
Game time for Tigers matchup with UCF announced
MU men’s basketball’s Orange Bowl Classic matchup with Central Florida will tip off at 11 a.m.Dec. 17.
The matchup is part of a doubleheader; Florida State takes on St. John’s in the second game at no earlier than 1:30 p.m.
Both games will be played at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida.
The game is sandwiched between MU’s two rivalry games against Kansas (Dec. 10) and Illinois (Dec. 22).