Jordan Butler

Jordan Butler

 Courtesy of Jordan Butler

Missouri men’s basketball landed its third commitment from the Class of 2023, as four-star center Jordan Butler announced Wednesday that he signed to Dennis Gates’ side.

Butler joins Trent Pierce and Anthony Robinson II as the three players in the Class of 2023 to commit to the Tigers. All three are designated in the top 150 of 247Sports’ class rankings.

