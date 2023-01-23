Coming off a 21-point loss at home to No. 2 Alabama, Missouri men's basketball travels to The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss to face Mississippi at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Both teams are trying to rebound ahead of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday.
Here are four things to know heading into Tuesday’s matchup:
Difficult January
After starting 7-2, Mississippi (9-10, 1-6 Southeastern Conference) fell flat in mid-December. The Rebels are 1-5 in January after suffering losses to No. 2 Alabama, No. 15 Auburn, Georgia, Arkansas and in-state rival Mississippi State. The Rebels' only win of the month came in a 70-58 victory at South Carolina.
Missouri (14-5, 3-4) hasn’t seen the exact struggles that Ole Miss has, but is 2-4 in January after a 12-1 start. Over the past six games, the Tigers have shot just 24% from behind the arc after shooting 38% the two months prior.
Tigers struggle outside the state
Missouri typically hasn’t played well in opposing SEC gyms, and Oxford Mississippi, is no exception. Since the Tigers joined the conference in 2012, only one trip to Ole Miss resulted in a win for the visitors, coming this past season when Missouri picked up a 25-point victory to start a three-game winning streak against the Rebels. Outside of that visit, Missouri is 1-7 at Mississippi.
Much like history tells, the Tigers have had it rough on the road this season. Aside from picking up a gritty overtime win at Wichita State, Missouri blew a 17-point lead at Arkansas and was doomed by cold streaks at Texas A&M and Florida.
MU's easiest opponent since SEMO?
With a 9-10 overall record and tied for last in the SEC, advanced analytics don’t look too kindly on Mississippi.
KenPom ranks Mississippi at No. 87, MU's lowest ranked opponent since it faced Southeast Missouri State (No. 255). ESPN’s College Basketball’s Power Index had the Rebels at No. 85 as of Monday.
Missouri ranks 63rd in KenPom — their lowest ranking of the season — and 76th in BPI as of Monday.
Murrell leads Rebs, injury status unknown
In its most recent victory, Ole Miss was anchored by second-team Preseason All-SEC selection Matthew Murrell, who dropped 23 points on 8-of-15 shooting, including 5-of-11 from behind the arc. Murrell also collected nine rebounds to go along with three assists.
Murell exited the Rebels' game against Arkansas early with an apparent knee injury Saturday, leaving his status for the Missouri game unknown. The junior guard leads Ole Miss with 14.9 points per game.
Senior forward Jayveous McKinnis has come alive over the past two contests. The 6-foot-7, 225-pound graduate transfer scored 14 points and collected 10 rebounds against South Carolina. In the Rebels' 12-point loss against Arkansas, McKinnis scored a team-high 10 points to go along with six rebounds.
Mississippi struggles to put points on the board. The Rebels are tied for 296th in the nation in points per game with 67, meaning they could be in danger of trying to keep up with a Missouri offense that ranks 13th in scoring with 83.1 points per game.