An eighth of the way into a long — but intriguing — season, Missouri sits at 4-0 after a 105-80 win over Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on Tuesday at Mizzou Arena.
Despite playing Southern Indiana, Penn, Lindenwood and SIUE, it is an impressive start to the Dennis Gates era, with only Frank Haith (17-0) starting his MU tenure with a better record over the past 60 years. Four games in, here’s what is to take away from what Missouri has done so far.
Tigers know how to score in a way fans haven’t seen in a long time
Through Missouri’s first four games, it’s scored 97, 92, 82 and 105 points. It's a small sample size, but the Tigers are on pace for one of their highest-scoring seasons in school history. It’s a breath of fresh air from last season, when the Tigers mustered just 78, 66, 54 and 80 points through the first four games and finished 309th in the nation with 65.5 points per game.
Multiple players contributing offensively
With almost an entirely new roster, Gates brought in players that can score. Against the Cougars (1-2), D’Moi Hodge scored a team-high 30 points, becoming the third Tiger to lead the team in scoring with 20-plus points — joining Kobe Brown and Noah Carter. Hodge is one of eight Tigers to reach double digits this season.
“D’Moi Hodge, to come away with 30 points, seven rebounds and four steals, I’m proud of the fact that he had those stats,” Gates said. “But I’m proud that he had zero turnovers. That is something that stands out to me.”
Isiaih Mosely also joined the party with 10 points on 5-of-11 shooting.
“I’m excited to have a young man, a hometown kid in our uniform,” Gates said. “I think that’s very important that a kid from Columbia, a kid that is highly decorated, a kid that wanted to be here, is very important.”
Missouri’s ability to score from behind the arc has also aided the Tigers' ability to light up the scoreboard.
Missouri came into Tuesday’s matchup averaging 10.3 made 3s per game, ranking 46th nationally. Against SIUE, the Tigers didn’t shy away from firing 3s, finishing 9 of 22 (40.9%). Hodge made 4 of 8 from behind the arc. Brown, Carter, D’Andre Gholston, Nick Honor and Sean East II also cashed in from 3-point range.
“We shot 40% from the 3-point line,” Gates said. “That is a great stat, and that’s something that I was looking forward to happen, and I’m glad it happened."
A team built on depth and experience with multiple guys that score is going to be key for Missouri going forward, making it tough for teams to defend.
“We have starters on the bench,” Gates said. “And whenever you have starters on your bench, I truly believe it says you have a level of unselfishness, but also, you have a culture that’s connected from one guy to the next.”
Unselfish group of players
Missouri is among the Southeastern Conference’s best when it comes to assists-to-turnover ratio. The Tigers collected 22 assists to 15 turnovers against the Cougars.
MU is the only team in the country to force 20 or more turnovers in its first four games this season.
“One of our core values is that we stay unselfish,” Gates said. “This team has different weapons, (and) our guys do a great job of sharing the ball.”
Mosley was one of the nation’s top scoring players a year ago, but like the rest of the team, he’s looking to create opportunities for his teammates.
“I think when you look at the scorers that we have, guys that have had opportunities, Isiaih Mosley averaging 20 points, and he’s looking to pass more than he’s looking to shoot,” Gates said. “I think these guys really have a true friendship, and that’s one of our core values. And I see that often, but the respect that they have for one another, that’s the part we’re rooted in the most.”
Nonconference games do matter
Playing four nonconference games is not an exact indicator of how good a team is, but looking around the college basketball landscape, teams can’t assume these games are “gimme” wins.
Missouri still possesses a donut in the loss column, and picking up wins — regardless of the opponent — should be applauded, especially for a team that has lost to Charleston Southern, North Carolina Central and UMKC (twice) over the past eight years.