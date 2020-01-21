With its name enshrined until further notice in the NCAA record book, Missouri men’s basketball left Mizzou Arena on Tuesday more ticked off than pleased.
The Tigers’ streak of 54 consecutive free throws made set across their last two games against Alabama and Texas A&M is the longest such streak in Division I history, besting the previous mark of 50 straight set by the Chris Paul-led Wake Forest team of 2004-05.
But that wasn’t what Missouri was thinking about postgame. It has a hole to climb out of, and that takes first priority.
Missouri’s 66-64 loss to the Aggies was agonizingly brutal in the matter that the Tigers had a halftime lead, lost it, were down nine points with two minutes left and was a baseball pass hail mary play away from a bonkers win.
The Tigers’ free throw streak has also been about the only constant they can find in their offense right now. Per KenPom, Missouri sits atop the SEC in conference play-only free throw percentage (81%), but sits 11th in offensive efficiency, 11th in effective field goal percentage (45.1%) and 13th in two-point field goal percentage (42.3%).
The foul line streak is immortalized forever until broken once again. The games that spanned that stretch, meanwhile, are forgettable. Marking its place in NCAA history for Missouri is, for lack of a better term, bittersweet.
“I don’t even think most of us know that we set a record or anything,” Missouri guard Dru Smith said. “It’s just tough. We’re all focused on the game, whether or not we’re winning or not, and we’ve got to get back on track.”
The Tigers have had an identity issue on offense all season, seemingly not having a go-to player to rely on when in need of a big shot or a quick spark. But that gaping breach in its attack has only been exacerbated in SEC play.
Against Alabama last Saturday, when the team shot an SEC record 31 for 31 from the free throw line, a Crimson Tide that was raining 3-pointers (13 made) was still held back from making the game a blowout because of the Tigers’ stellar foul shooting. But concurrently, Missouri missed 16 of its last 19 shots at the same time and were having a scoring drought when it needed a flurry of buckets.
The Texas A&M game became a similar story. With the Tigers’ free throw performance nearly perfect again (25 of 26), Missouri went for the deep ball strategy and shot a season high 35 3-pointers compared to just 15 2-pointers. The Aggies’ marks were almost completely the opposite: 31 2-pointers and 17 3-pointers.
With Missouri now shooting 30.7% from 3 for the season — which ranks 279th nationally as of Tuesday night — Tigers coach Cuonzo Martin was asked postgame if he felt at this point in the season that MU needs to “reel it in” from 3-point range. Martin responded that doing that is easier said than done.
“What you do is what you do,” Martin said. “Now all of a sudden, you can’t ask a guy that’s not a great driver to become a great driver, and I think guys play to their strengths. You look at guys at the NBA level of guys that catch and shoot, he doesn’t become a tremendous ballhandler and attacking the rim overnight. You have to do what you do.”
The difficulty level for Missouri’s season doesn’t get any easier. Immediately after Tuesday’s defeat, the Tigers will travel to face No. 14 West Virginia — who clobbered Texas 97-59 on Monday —on Saturday in Morgantown, West Virginia as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
The Mountaineers hold opponents to the second-lowest effective field goal (41.1%) and 3-point percentage (25.6%) in the nation. Add that WVU’s leading scorers are forwards Oscar Tshiebwe and Derek Culver — an area Missouri’s struggled with in its 1-5 start to SEC play — and things could get ugly if adjustments aren’t made.
But Missouri players postgame expressed that they still believed in the system Martin and his staff are implementing. Whether that finally leads to a string of a few badly-needed wins for the Tigers remains to be seen.
“We have to just keep our concentration,” guard Mark Smith said. “I feel like we’re getting better each game and we’re learning. Eventually, I feel like we’re going to hit a hot streak and keep it moving.”